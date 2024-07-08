Coen Carr Believes One Particular Trait of Freshman Guard Jase Richardson is Key for MSU, Tom Izzo's Sucess
Michigan State men's basketball wing Coen Carr is now past his freshman season and is getting ready to transition to being a vital part of this current Spartan squad.
Having been familiar with coming in as a highly-touted recruit, Carr knows the stakes that are at hand for freshmen like Jase Richardson, the Spartans' most highly-coveted class of 2024 recruit.
Carr has already noticed one vital trait Richardson has that many freshman don't typically bring to a team in their first year.
"I mean, he's [Richardson] great, he's great," Carr said at the first week of the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am. "He's my roommate ... so we've just been kicking it, hanging out, stuff like that, but yeah, he's a great player and great person. Just trying to -- he's been very vocal; as a freshman, he's very vocal, I will say that. So, I feel like that's good, and that's what we need. So, yeah, he's been great."
Carr recognized all of the new additions to the program, both freshmen and transfers.
"Frankie [Fidler] has been shooting the ball, Szymon's been shooting the ball; he's been posting up, he's been rebounding," Carr said. "Jase has been doing good, Kur's [Teng] been doing great, Jesse's [McCulloch] been doing good, too. So, I just feel like everybody's kind of blending in, everybody's showcasing what they can do in practice, and just, I feel like we have a great team, great overall team, for sure."
Just like Richardson, Carr entered Michigan State as a four-star prospect who was considered one of the best in his respective state.
Richardson is the son of Spartan legend Jason Richardson, who was part of Coach Tom Izzo's national title team in 2000.
Jason Richardson became the face of the team the following season, averaging nearly 15 points per game and earning first-team All-Big Ten honors.
It would make sense for his son to already be entering the program as a "vocal" presence. As Carr said, that will be important for Michigan State this coming season, as every player will need to play a role in order for the team to have success.
