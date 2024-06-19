Could Malik Hall Join Fellow Spartan Forward in the NBA?
A couple of Spartans have a chance to make an NBA roster this summer, as Michigan State's Tyson Walker and Malik Hall are in the process of preparing for the 2024 NBA Draft.
According to MLive's Kyle Austin, Hall worked out with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. It was his eighth NBA workout so far.
The Warriors, of course, have a former Spartan on their roster in forward Draymond Green, a four-time NBA champion who is one of the best defensive players to ever play the game.
We recently saw what it was like to have two Spartans together in the NBA with center Jaren Jackson Jr. and forward Xavier Tillman Sr. when they were teammates on the Memphis Grizzlies. The pair seemed to work out well for Memphis, as the Grizzlies made the playoffs all three years they were together.
Perhaps Spartan fans could get that again with Green and Hall.
Green has spent all 12 of his NBA seasons with Golden State and was a key factor in its dynasty. He has been named an All-Star four times, has made eight All-Defensive teams and two All-NBA teams and was the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year, a season in which he led the league in steals per game with 2.0.
The Warriors selected Green in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft after his four years at Michigan State.
Hall comes off five seasons with the Spartans, with whom he averaged 8.2 points per game and 4.6 rebounds in 153 career games. He finished with his best season, averaging 12.7 points per game, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists while starting 34 of 35 games in his 2023-24 campaign.
Hall was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by league coaches for the 2021-22 season.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.