Tom Izzo Recruiting Target Max Christie Blogs on Process

East Lansing, Mich—Times are changing, and while the curve seems to be flattening with COVID-19, not all changes are due to a virus or bad.

With technology changing and thanks to the Internet, now fans that are ravenous for up to the second recruiting coverage can get it. Spartan Nation knows that Tom Izzo is continuously scouring the nation for recruits, and now you can connect with some of those top young men right here at Sports Illustrated.

One of Izzo’s top targets for the class of 2021, Max Christie, is going to blog regularly about the recruiting process, and that includes Tom Izzo and the Spartans.

Courtesy of our terrific colleagues at SI All-American, you can unprecedented inside access. Jason Jordan who is our oracle when it comes to college basketball recruiting set this up.

Here is a terrific description of Christie from SI All-American's Jordan. SI All-American is the fantastic site that covers college recruiting for Sports Illustrated and all of its affiliated college sites like Spartan Nation.

Max Christie is an SI All-American nominee and one of the top shooting guards in the country. This season, the 6-foot-5 junior averaged 26 points (43 percent from the 3-point line), 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks a game while leading the Mustangs to their first 20-win season since 1990-91. That production has everyone from Duke to Michigan State to Purdue to Villanova, among many others all giving chase. Now, Christie has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

