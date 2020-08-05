Spartan Nation
Michigan State’s Draymond Green, No. 4 Best CBB IQ Since 2000

McLain Moberg

Friday, Andy Katz released his top-10 college basketball IQ's since 2000 via his podcast March Madness 365.

Former Michigan State Spartan Draymond Green was fourth on the list among players such as Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, Deron Williams, and Joakim Noah.

Green was a great Spartan and has proven to be an even better pro basketball player winning the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2017.

Katz also listed the Saginaw native as the fourth-best rebounder in college basketball since 2011, which included two other Big Ten products Ethan Happ (Wisconsin) and Jordan Murphy (Minnesota).

Top Basketball IQ's since 2000

Green
  1. Chris Paul: Wake Forest
  2. Dwyane Wade: Marquette
  3. Jalen Brunson: Villanova
  4. Draymond Green: Michigan State
  5. Jameer Nelson: Saint Joseph's
  6. Sean May: North Carolina
  7. Kevin Durant: Texas
  8. Joakim Noah: Florida
  9. Deron Williams: Illinois
  10. Jared Dudley: Boston College

Since joining the league, Green has become a three-time NBA Champion, an NBA All-Star (2016, 2017, 2018), and been a part of the NBA All-Defensive First Team three times (2015, 2016, 2017).

At Michigan State, he won Big Ten Player of the Year in 2012, earned First-team All-Big Ten honors (2012), and fought his way onto the Big Ten All-Defensive squad (2012).

