Spartan Alum Draymond Green Fourth Best Rebounder Since 2011

Andy Katz, a digital reporter, analyst, and host for March Madness, announced his top rebounders in college basketball since 2011 via his podcast, March Madness 365.

Former Spartan, Draymond Green was fourth on his list. The top five featured two other Big Ten products including, Ethan Happ from Wisconsin and Jordan Murphy out of Minnesota.

Kenneth Faried: Morehead State Jordan Murphy: Minnesota Ethan Happ: Wisconsin Draymond Green: Michigan State Kyle O'Quinn: Norfolk State Brice Johnson: North Carolina Melvin Ejim: Iowa State Rico Gathers: Baylor Kevin Jones: West Virginia

Green helped lead the Spartans to two Final Four appearances and the 2012 Big Ten Tournament Championship. During his four-year career for Michigan State, he earned multiple honors such as Big Ten Conference Sixth Man of the Year and NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) National Player of the Year honors in his final season.

He was drafted 35th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors and is now a three-time NBA champion and three-time NBA All-Star. Additionally, he won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017.

It's easy to see why his professional achievements can outshine his collegiate ones. However, Spartan fans won't soon forget one of his best performances took place against Michigan. Green scored 14 points, had four assists, and outrebounded the entire Wolverines ballclub 16-15.

That was after he guaranteed a win following a loss to Michigan earlier in the year.

He ended his time in East Lansing as Michigan State's leader in rebounds (1,096) surpassing Greg Kelser and one of three Spartans in school history to ever score over 1,000 points and grab over 1,000 rebounds.

