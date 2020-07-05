Michigan State Basketball: Big Decisions Looming

Michigan State basketball has been making lots of noise on the recruiting trail with their recent commitment by Emoni Bates, the player majority of people have tagged as a generational talent and "the best freshman prospect since Lebron James," by Evan Daniels, the former Director of Basketball Recruiting at 247Sports.

However, the Spartans have three big decisions surrounding Xavier Tillman Sr., Aaron Henry, and Joshua Langford.

The deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft and maintain their college eligibility is August 3 or ten days following the combine.

Jeff Borzello, an ESPN Staff Writer, has ranked the top-20 "biggest remaining offseason decisions" left in college basketball and put Michigan State at No. 6.

When he referred to those critical decisions, Borzello said, "Langford is hoping to return for one more season with the Spartans after missing the last season and a half with foot injuries. Henry is most likely heading back to college, despite being ranked inside the top 60 of ESPN's rankings. Tillman is a different story: He isn't a lock first-round pick, but staying in the draft is a legitimate possibility. Tom Izzo said on the radio last week that both Henry and Tillman are on campus and working out. Langford is a true question mark: He has had multiple foot surgeries over the past two years, and it's unclear how healthy he would be even if he returns. Right now, the Spartans are inside our preseason top-10, but if Tillman leaves, they would undoubtedly drop."

