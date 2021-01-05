Michigan State Basketball Falls to No. 23 in Latest AP Poll

Following a 1-3 start to conference play, Michigan State nearly falls out of the latest AP Poll.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball finally got its first Big Ten victory against Nebraska Saturday night following Tom Izzo's second 0-3 start in league play.

Yet, its brutal loss to Minnesota nearly knocked them out of the Associated Press college basketball poll.

The Spartans fell to No. 23 in its latest update and fell out of the USA Today Coaches Poll after starting the year at No. 12 and rising to fourth overall last month.

Six other Big Ten schools are ranked, including Iowa (No. 5), Wisconsin (No. 8), Michigan (No. 10), Illinois (No. 12), Rutgers (No. 15), and Minnesota (No. 16).

Ohio State, Northwestern, and Indiana are all receiving votes.

MSU will play four of their next five contests at home with games vs. Rutgers, Purdue, Iowa (away), Indiana, and Illinois.

"I'm not as happy as I should be," Izzo said following an 84-77 victory over Nebraska. "We won a game and got off the snide, but at the same time, we had a 17-18 point lead, and we have to figure out a way to get through that."

