Michigan State Basketball Legend Puts up Amazing Performance at the Big3
The BIG3 started back up last week, and former Michigan State basketball legend Jason Richardson is already putting up numbers. Richardson has been retired from the NBA since 2015 but continues to show his athleticism with the Big 3.
Yesterday, Richardson put up a double-double with a team-high in points with 25 and a team-high in rebounds with 11. Along with the double-double, Richardson was a menace on the defensive end with two steals and two blocks. Richardson ultimately led the way to lead the Tri-State team to a 51-40 victory against Trilogy.
The BIG3 was co-founded by legendary rapper IceCube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz in August 2017. The league has now become a place where retired ball players come and show off their ability to still play. Former players like Jeff Teague, Joe Johnson, Paul Millsap, and former Spartan Shannon Brown also played or are currently playing in the Big3.
In 2021, Richardson played in an MVP-caliber season, averaging 16 points, 8.7 rebounds, an MVP-caliber average, and 2.4 assists per game. He also placed third in the BIG3 steals at nine for the season. Richardson then took over the mantle of Captain for Tri-State for the 2022 campaign Tri-State and continued to be one of the most consistently fantastic players in the BIG3.
Now this season, Richardson has been averaging 16.5 points, 11 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. On the defensive end Richardson is averaging two steals and 1.5 blocks per game as well.
Being able to watch Richardson still dunk at the age of 43 is amazing to watch for any fan of Michigan State basketball. Many fans today might not have seen him during his years in East Lansing or even in the NBA, but we should all be thankful to him that he is still putting on a show for fans across the country.
