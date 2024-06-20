Michigan State Basketball Legend to Serve as 2024 Homecoming Grand Marshal
The college football season is quickly approcaching, and that includes all the fun festivities that come with it.
One of those highly-anticipated events, of course, will be the annual homecoming parade. This year, Michigan State's grand marshal will be Spartan men's basketball legend Sam Vincent, per the MSU Alumni site.
Vincent played four seasons at Michigan State under the great Jud Heathcote. In his final season with the Spartans, 1984-85, Vincent was named to the All-Big Ten First Team and a Sporting News All-American.
Altogether, Vincent totaled 1,846 points in 110 games as a Spartan, which ranks eighth in program history.
The former Michigan State guard was the state of Michigan's very first "Mr. Basketball" honoree before his years with the Spartans. He played for Eastern High School in Lansing.
Vincent would go on to be drafted by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 1985 NBA Draft. He and the Celtics won the NBA title in his rookie season. After one more year in Boston, Vincent would have stints with the Seattle Supersonics and the Chicago Bulls before finishing his NBA career as one of the first members of the Orlando Magic.
In those seven seasons, Vincent played with Hall of Famers Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Bill Walton.
Vincent then spent many years coaching at the professional level and even won gold as coaching the Nigerian women's national team in the 2004 Summer Olympics.
Vincent is currently the head coach of the Beacon College men's basketball program in Leesburg, Florida.
Michigan State's 2024 homecoming will take place from Oct. 14-19.
