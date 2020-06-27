Michigan State’s Tom Izzo named Best B1G Coach of the Decade

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo has been named the best coach of the decade by Big Ten Network and a panel of their experts on Thursday.

Izzo was picked over former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan, Purdue coach Matt Painter, former Ohio State coach Thad Matta, and former Michigan coach John Beilein.

The Spartans won 27 games in eight out of ten seasons within this decade, never missing an NCAA Tournament.

Izzo is many things, and according to John Beilein, his brilliance lies within his ability to remain consistent.

“Having consistency in your program is so hard. The best coaches cannot do it, and somehow Tom has found a way to do that. He’s always found a way to have his team in the hunt for - forget about the NCAA Tournament - they’re in it every year, but in the hunt for the Big Ten Championship,” said Beilein.

Michigan State won four Big Ten regular-season titles, four Big Ten Tournament titles, and found themselves in three Final Fours.

“I’m greatly humbled and appreciative because I know how many good coaches there are. There hasn’t been many of them that have been around as long as I have … It makes me feel good, makes me feel like I’ve had a lot of good players. I think I helped some of them,” Izzo said to BTN. “I think a lot of them helped me, and that's why I got this great award."

The Spartans featured three players on BTN’s All-Decade first and second teams, including Draymond Green, Denzel Valentine, and Cassius Winston.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack