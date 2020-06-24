Spartan Nation
Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, All-Decade Second Team

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan point guard, Cassius Winston, finished his career at Michigan State, setting a new record and becoming the Big Ten's all-time assist leader.

He's the 2018-19 Big Ten Player of the Year and a two-time All-American.

The Big Ten Network announced he is a member of the All-Decade second team, along with Purdue's Carsen Edwards, Ohio State's Jared Sullinger, Wisconsin's Ethan Happ, and Indiana's Victor Oladipo. 

The All-Decade panel includes former Big Ten standout Robbie Hummel, former Michigan Wolverine head coach John Beilein, Pat Forde, Andy Katz, former Nebraska coach Tim Miles, and many others. 

When Beilein spoke about Winston, he said, "He's got probably as good an IQ as there is in any college player that may have ever played. That march to the Final Four in 2019, they beat us (Michigan) three times, and you could argue he had a big part to do with all three of those victories."

In 2019, Winston won the conference player of the year, where he averaged 18.8 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting just above 50% from the field.

He helped lead the Spartans to the Final Four with victories over Bradley, Minnesota, LSU, and Duke before losing to Texas Tech. Winston posted a double-double (20 points and 10 rebounds) in their win against a vaunted Blue Devils team that featured three NBA Lottery Picks, including Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, and Cam Reddish.

Spartan head coach, Tom Izzo, said, "He was special. I said when I recruited him that he's the closest thing since Magic Johnson as a passer that I saw. But when it was winning time, and that ball was in his hands, I felt comfortable."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

