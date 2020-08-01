Spartan Nation
Michigan State holds 8th Highest Winning Percentage in NCAAT

McLain Moberg

Michigan State basketball has been in the news lately, and for good reason. Tom Izzo and his coaching staff have done a tremendous job recruiting this year. 

They've landed three five-star players, including Emoni Bates (2022), Max Christie (2021), and Enoch Boakye (2022).

Bates and Boakye have thought about reclassifying for '21, so they all could play together for at least one season.

The Spartans have been mentioned in multiple tweets; most recently, the NCAA March Madness account reported the top-10 schools with the highest NCAA Tournament winning percentage (min. of 20 games).

Michigan State is eighth on the list, winning 68.3% of their games in March.

Two other Big Ten universities are on the list, including Michigan, who are one spot ahead of the Spartans and Indiana coming in at the 10th spot.

Highest NCAA Tournament Winning Percentages

  1. Duke: .750
  2. North Carolina: .728
  3. UCLA: .716
  4. Kentucky: .713
  5. Florida: .710
  6. Kansas: .697
  7. Michigan: .684
  8. Michigan State: .683
  9. UCONN: .663
  10. Indiana: .660

Under Tom Izzo, Michigan State has qualified for 22 NCAA Tournaments in a row, the third-longest active streak in college basketball, and the fourth-longest streak of all-time. 

