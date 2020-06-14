Spartan Nation
Michigan State Basketball: Final Rankings for 2020 Class

McLain Moberg

The Michigan State Spartans will feature some new faces this coming season, including four-star guard AJ Hoggard and four-star center Mady Sissoko.

The final rankings for recruits among the 2020 class came in recently. Here is where the two Spartan commits stand.

Mady Sissoko

AJ Hoggard

Tom Izzo has stated he doesn't believe there will be any face-to-face practices until the end of July, but players can work out with strength coaches in two weeks. Xavier Tillman Sr. and Aaron Henry have declared for the NBA Draft, but at the moment, they maintain their college eligibility. 

Their decisions weigh heavily on the potential success of the Spartans for the upcoming season. The absence of Tillman will create a need for a big man, as well as open the door for Sissoko to gain meaningful minutes potentially.

Tillman and Henry will have until August 3 or ten days after the NBA draft combine to decide whether they will return to Michigan State, per the NCAA.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

