Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. Posts Highlight Reel From Pickup Game
It's been more than five months since Michigan State men's basketball point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. has played in an NCAA game.
But the soon-to-be second-year Spartan was recently back on the hardwood in a competitive setting, and looked as ready as ever to suit back up.
Fears, who suffered a gun shot wound that sat him out for Michigan State's final 18 games of the 2023-24 season, was a highly-anticipated recruit when he joined the Spartans. Unfortunately for him, his team and Spartan Nation, Fears was only able to display his talents for a brief 12 games.
On Wednesday, Fears posted a highlight reel on X, formerly known as Twitter, of himself competing in a pickup game.
The young point guard was doing everything the Spartan faithful had been excited to see from him in Year 1 -- draining 3-pointers, finishing in the lane and creating shots off the dribble.
Fears finished his freshman campaign averaging 3.5 points per game, 1.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists while playing 15.3 minutes per game.
The former four-star recruit should have a much bigger role next season and will likely be the starting point guard on Coach Tom Izzo's squad.
The Spartans have been known for their backcourt talent in recent years, and Fears only adds to that. He is expected to be the next great Spartan point guard to carry on the legacy, but before he gets to that point, the team needs to get back to its winning ways first.
Fears will have some new and returning talent around him next year and is going to be tasked with leading a re-built Michigan State team.
