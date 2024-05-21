Michigan State's Tom Izzo Watched 2025 Target Niko Bundalo at EYBL Tournament
Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo made his way to watch one of the top recruits in the class of 2025, power forward Niko Bundalo, at the EYBL Session 3 tournament games. Bundalo has been a target for Izzo, and that has continued to be true as he and his staff watched two of his games.
Bundalo is a five-star prospect and ranked the No. 23 overall recruit in the nation and the No. 7 power forward in his class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Bundalo is 6-foot-11 and is a great offensive player who can stretch the floor. He had a huge game on Friday, posting 26 points and five rebounds in an overtime win where he shot an efficient 10-of-13 from the floor and 4-of-6 from deep.
The Ohio native will have Ohio State and other Big Ten schools pursuing him heavily, but this is a recruitment that should have Izzo and Michigan State feeling good.
In an interview with 247Sports, Bundalo discussed his recruitment and how he will plan to schedule visits this August.
“I am excited for what the summer has for me," Bundalo said. "I am going to set my visits by August but I have not had time yet to decide on announcing a list cut. I should have a college decision announced by the beginning of next year."
Bundalo also discussed his relationship with the Spartans and Izzo.
"Coach Izzo is a tough coach," Bundalo said. "A lot of the stuff he does is based on regimen and culture. He has had a huge impact on me when it comes to being honest. He talks to me about the things he wants me to improve and be better at by the time I get to college. He has taken a different approach to recruiting me. I respect his honesty."
Bundalo should be a high priority for Michigan State and would be a huge addition to Izzo's system.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.