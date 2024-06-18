Michigan State's Xavier Tillman Sr. Wins NBA Championship
Michigan State has yet another alum who can call himself an NBA champion.
With the Boston Celtics' title-clinching win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, former Spartan forward Xavier Tillman Sr. earned his first NBA championship. It only took him four seasons to do so.
While Tillman did not play in Game 5 on Monday, he did see the court in Game 3 and Game 4, including an 11-minute outing in Game 3, during which he made a 3-pointer. He totaled six points in the series.
Altogether, Tillman played seven games in the Celtics' postseason run. He posted 10 points in total.
Tillman was traded to Boston this season after starting his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies. He made the playoffs every year he was there.
The Grizzlies drafted Tillman in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft after his career season at Michigan State in which he was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team.
Tillman totaled 913 points, 696 rebounds, 167 assists, 153 blocks and 83 steals in his three seasons as a Spartan. His block total is second all-time in program history, and he ranks No. 1 in blocks per game (1.5). Tillman is also ninth in school history in defensive rebounds with 482.
Boston's 2024 championship is its first since 2008. It now is back on top as the all-time leader in titles in NBA history with 18, breaking its tie with the Los Angeles Lakers.
