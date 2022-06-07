Draymond Green Joins Elite NBA Finals Club

The former Spartan is rubbing shoulders with some of the greatest to ever play the game...

Former Michigan State basketball star Draymond Green continues to add to what has been an outstanding 10-year professional career with the Golden State Warriors.

Green is currently playing in his sixth career NBA Finals, and he has three championship rings to show for it. In addition, Green is moving up several of the all-time leaders lists for various statistics.

During Golden State's 107-88 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday, which tied the series at 1-1, Green had nine points, seven assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block. Those numbers moved him into tenth place all-time in assists and ninth place all-time in steals in the NBA Finals.

With that, Green joined NBA legends Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, LeBron James and Scottie Pippen as the only players to appear on Top 10 lists for both assists and steals in the Finals.

As you can see above, Magic Johnson leads both the assists and steals lists. In addition, the "Magic Man" is also No. 10 all-time in Finals points (971) and No. 9 all-time in Finals rebounds (397).

Magic Johnson and LeBron James are the only two players who appear on at least four of the major statistics Top 10 lists (points, rebounds, assists, steals) in the NBA Finals, while James is also Top 10 in blocks.

Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals between Golden State and Boston will be played tomorrow, June 8, at 9 p.m. (EST).