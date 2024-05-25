Michigan State, Tom Izzo Offer 4-Star SG Braylon Mullins
Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo is bringing in one of the best 2024 recruiting classes in the nation for this upcoming season. With AAU and spring/summer ball in full swing, though, Izzo and his staff have turned their attention towards the next recruiting class.
The Spartans recently extended their third offer to a class of 2025 shooting guard. Braylon Mullins, a four-star guard from Indiana, announced on X, formerly known as Twitter on Friday that he had been offered by Michigan State.
Mullins is ranked the No. 5 class of 2025 prospect in the state of Indiana by 247Sports, as well as the 14th-best shooting guard.
The following is an evaluation of Mullins by Brandon Ramsey of Prep Hoops:
"One of the top scorers in the state, Mullins lead Greenfield-Central to the Sectional 9 championship game with an undefeated 24-0 record before falling to New Palestine. Mullins was limited greatly in that game due to a significant back injury. The four-star guard averaged 25.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game for the Cougars."
Mullins also received offers from Creighton, Ohio State, Tennessee, Stanford, Kansas, North Carolina, and Purdue in just this week alone. He also has offers from Michigan, Indiana, Cincinnati, Butler, Iowa, and Indiana State, among others.
Mullins joins class of 2025 recruits Jerry Easter and Jordan Scott as the third shooting guard Izzo has offered. In total, Michigan State has extended 15 offers to members of the class of 2025, 14 of which are four stars or higher. Of those 15, two are points guards, three are shooting guards, four are combo guards, five are power forwards, and one is a center.
None have yet committed to the Spartans.
Izzo will have to compete with the rest of the Midwest for Mullins, a Greenfield, Indiana native, but that's nothing he hasn't had to do before.
Mullins has been on the scene, but it's been just recently that he is attracting attention from some of the more prominent programs in college basketball. The Spartans need to act fast while the 6-foot-5 shooting guard's stock is beginning to take off.
