REPORT: 'Realistic Expectations' for MSU Transfers Fidler, Zapala
Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo did something this offseason he hadn't done since 2021 -- earn a commitment from a transfer. And not just one, but two.
Transfer wing Frankie Fidler and transfer center Szymon Zapala each joined the Spartan program this offseason. Both played in Mid-Major conferences last season.
Fidler was one of the best transfers to enter the Big Ten this offseason, while Zapala is flying under the radar.
In 247Sports' Isaac Trotter's latest article where he gave his "realistic expectations for every 2024-25 Big Ten basketball transfer," Trotter classified Fidler as a "starting forward" and Zapala as a "frontcourt rotation."
Here's what Trotter had to say about Fidler:
"Michigan State needed a bucket-getting wing, and Fidler should get the first crack at earning that job. Fidler doesn't beat you with loads of athleticism, but he does a ton of his work before he gets the rock and the jumper is pure. Fidler was much more effective playing off the ball, and Michigan State will continue that trend. Improving as an on-the-move shooter would be huge. If Michigan State can use him in its patented floppy actions, that'd be helpful. But he has some on-ball creation in his bag, too. Fidler can use his size to rise over smaller defenders, and he uses shot fakes to clear space well.
"Fidler should be an efficient play-finisher for Michigan State, but he's more of a below-the-rim finisher. He had just seven dunks last year and relied heavily on getting to the charity stripe in the Summit League. Will that work in the Big Ten? And can he stick defensively against wings?"
Here's what Trotter had to say about Zapala:
"Zapala looks like the Mady Sissoko replacement. He'll fight with Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler for minutes. He was one of the better back-to-the-basket big men last year in the Big South, and Zapala had a real impact defensively for Longwood as a drop-coverage big man. Opponents shot 56% at the rim when Zapala was on the floor for Longwood. It dipped to 64% when he sat."
These "realistic expectations" are rather fair, and most probably wouldn't be too surprised with these takes. Regardless of where Fidler and Zapala end up in the roation, they both are sure to have key roles for the Spartans next season.
