REPORT: Tom Izzo, Michigan State Basketball's Frankie Fidler Ranking Shows Tremendous Respect for the New Spartan
Michigan State men's basketball brought in two transfers this offseason -- forward Frankie Fidler and center Szymon Zapala -- two moves that went against the program's typical inactivity in the transfer portal in recent years.
Both transfers aren't necessarily highly regarded by the rest of the country, as neither came from a Power Five program. But in terms of their fit with Michigan State, they were solid additions.
Coach Tom Izzo added Fidler shortly before former Spartan point guard A.J. Hoggard entered the transfer portal. Hoggard committed to Vanderbilt last month.
According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello's recent NCAA men's basketball transfer rankings, Fidler was actually ranked six spots ahead of Hoggard.
Borzello ranked Fidler No. 73 and Hoggard No. 79.
Here's what Borzello had to say about Fidler:
"A two-time all-league selection, Fidler is a big-time offensive player. Averaged 20.1 points and 6.3 rebounds this past season, shot nearly 36% from 3. Was a first-team pick after second-team honors as a sophomore."
Here's what Borzello had to say about Hoggard:
"Hoggard earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors the past two seasons. He averaged 10.7 points and 5.2 assists in 2023-24 and 12.9 points and 5.9 assists in 2022-23."
Hoggard left Michigan State as the fifth all-time leader in program history in total assists (609) and sixth in career assists per game (4.6).
Fidler only has one year of eligibility remaining, so it's unlikely he leaves the same impact Hoggard left in his three seasons as a Spartan, but when looking at teams that won and lost in the portal this season, it's fair to say Michigan State won.
Coach Izzo addressed two areas of need on his roster -- a stretch-wing and a lengthy big man -- and he has the Spartan community optimistic about a program that has gone through a bad stretch in recent years.
Fidler and Zapala should complement the Spartans well, and between them, the returners, and the incoming freshmen class, Michigan State men's basketball might just have the tools to go on that deep tournament run Izzo is searching for before he calls it a career in East Lansing.
