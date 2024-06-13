Reviewing Michigan State Men's Basketball's Offseason Moves
Last season, Michigan State men's basketball had huge expectations to compete for not only a Big Ten title but also a national championship. Bringing back key players like Tyson Walker, Malik Hall and A.J. Hoggard gave many fans confidence that they could win the Big Ten.
That did not happen, as it went 19-14 and 10-10 in conference play. Michigan State would then end up as a No. 9 seed in March Madness and lose in the second round to the No. 1-seeded North Carolina. Now, Walker, Hall, Hoggard and Mady Sissoko are gone, and Coach Tom Izzo has had to retool this roster to stay competitive in the Big Ten.
Let's review the moves he has made this offseason.
Adding Transfer SF Frankie Fidler
Frankie Fidler is a player Izzo hasn't had since Denzel Valentine was in the Green and White. A wing player who could be the go-to scoring option and could get a bucket wherever on the court, whether beyond the arc or in the post. Fans have been begging for Izzo to use the portal, and he delivered. This was one of the more underrated moves by any team this offseason, as Fidler has the potential to be one of the best players in the Big Ten next season.
Adding transfer C Szymon Zapala
Not only did Izzo bring in one transfer, but he also brought in a second. However, this one might not be as valuable.
Szymon Zapala has been a backup big man most of his career and didn't get starting minutes until last year. The big man spot is a question mark heading into next season as nobody separated themselves as being the clear starter.
If the Spartans were to bring in a big man from the portal, someone who is an established starter would have been more ideal.
Signing Assistant Coach Saddi Washington
Mark Montgomery left Michigan State and took the head coaching job at Detroit Mercy University this offseason. This left a hole on the coaching staff that needed to be filled.
Saddi Washington is a great hire, as not only did Michigan State steal him from its arch-rival Michigan, but Washington is someone who will work his butt off to make the big men better. Washington has also been known as a great recruiter, as he brought in guys like Hunter Dickenson, Caleb Houston and Tarrris Reed to Michigan.
