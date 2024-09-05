3 Keys For MSU Football Victory Against Big Ten Rival in Week 2
The Michigan State Spartans are 1-0 to start the season thanks to their home opener win against Florida Atlantic. Head coach Jonathan Smith knows there is plenty to improve on as they face their first Big Ten opponent of the year in the Maryland Terrapins.
Maryland looks to be a formidable opponent at 1-0. Its season opener against Connecticut was a dominant 50-7 showing, regardless of opponent pedigree.
Smith and the Spartans' 16-10 victory showed a lot to like. As a Week 1 performance with new staff and system, there is obviously a lot to improve on.
It is critical that the Spartans beat their first conference opponent this year, especially since this one is very beatable. The next conference opponent they play is Ohio State, the best in the conference. That will be tough, especially after playing a good opponent in Boston College the week prior.
These are the three keys to beating Maryland.
Contain the Quarterback
The Spartans allowed Florida Atlantic quarterback Cam Fancher (sliding extraordinaire) to rush for 67 net yards. The amount he gained was 101. Even in the second half, Fancher ran wild. That being said, the Spartans capitalized on mistakes and registered seven sacks.
Maryland's Billy Edwards Jr. is coming off a good Week 1 performance -- 20 of 27 for 320 passing yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Edwards rushed five times for 39 yards, a 7.8 yards per attempt average.
The Spartans need to contain Edwards on the ground. His legs help facilitate his playmaking ability. If the Spartans can keep Edwards in the pocket and limit the damage he does on the ground, they will be in good shape.
Keep an eye on the rush ends during this contest, Khris Bogle, Jordan Hall (also a linebacker), and Jalen Thompson.
Take Care of the Football
Protecting the football is a cardinal rule. Turnovers can be the difference between winning and losing. The Spartans were intercepted twice and fumbled twice, losing one in critical territory against the Owls. Two red-zone turnovers.
That can't happen against Maryland.
Quarterback Aidan Chiles' first interception was not his fault -- the ball deflected from his receiver's hands and into those of an Owls defensive back. The endzone interception he threw was simply a bad read.
If the Spartans can limit the turnovers, they give themselves a chance for longer drives and more scoring opportunities. Football 101. The Spartans need to control the ball, and the clock, to beat Maryland.
The Spartans have a good defense, but they can't put their defense in spots.
Get Nate Carter Going
The Spartans were able to rush for 179 net yards against Florida Atlantic. That was on the legs of Chiles and running backs Nate Carter and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams. Chiles' 28 yards was serviceable, but the story of the game was Lynch-Adams, who rushed for 101 yards.
Carter was limited to just 48 yards. Maryland will have a better defense but the Spartans need to get more out of Carter, who is the feature back for the time being.
Between three rushers -- Chiles, Lynch-Adams, and Carter, the Spartans should at least get 200 rushing yards to be in good shape. A good deal of it will be put on the big boys up front, who were hit-or-miss against Florida Atlantic in both inside and outside zone blocking.
The perks of having a running back duo is just that. Two sets of legs. If Carter can get jumpstarted early, Lynch-Adams will likely have another good performance. That opens things up for Chiles. It all compounds.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.