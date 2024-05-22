BREAKING: Michigan State to be Featured Twice on FOX College Football Friday
Michigan State football is going to have two Friday games this upcoming season.
On Wednesday, FOX Sports released its inaugural FOX College Football Friday schedule for the 2024 season. It includes the Spartans' games against new conference foe Oregon and Purdue.
Michigan State is set to face Oregon on Friday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET. It will host Purdue on Friday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.
Per Fox Sports, "FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY is a dedicated primetime window showcasing elite college football Friday nights on FOX throughout the fall. The new package will lead off FOX Sports’ unrivaled weekend football lineup – followed by college football’s most-watched window, BIG NOON SATURDAY, and the No.1 most-watched program in all of television, FOX NFL’s AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK."
Oregon is joining the Big Ten this season, along with USC, Washington and UCLA, all of which have been part of the Pac-12. The Ducks are the only new Big Ten team the Spartans will face this season.
The two teams last squared off in the 2018 Redbox Bowl, when Oregon came away with a narrow 7-6 victory. The Ducks lead the all-time series, 4-3.
Below is the entire 2024 FOX College Football Friday schedule:
Sept. 13.: Arizona at K-State (8 p.m.)
Sept. 20: Illinois at Nebraska (8 p.m.)
Sept. 27: Washington at Rutgers (8 p.m.)
Oct. 4: Michigan State at Oregon (9 p.m.)
Oct. 11: Northwestern at Maryland (8 p.m.)
Oct. 18: Oregon at Purdue (8 p.m.)
Oct. 25: Rutgers at USC (11 p.m.)
Nov. 8: Iowa at UCLA (9 p.m.)
Nov. 15: UCLA at Washington (9 p.m.)
Nov. 22: Purdue at Michigan State (8 p.m.)
Nov. 29: Utah at UCF (8 p.m.)
Dec. 6: Mountain West Championship (8 p.m.)
