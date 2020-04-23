Brian Lewerke Michigan State Quarterback NFL Draft Report

East Lansing, MI— Following an impressive sophomore season, Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke quickly rose up draft boards as a potential high draft pick. Still, an injury-riddled junior season and an up-and-down senior season have led to uncertainty regarding his draft stock.

As the 2020 NFL draft is set to begin on Thursday night, Lewerke is not expected to hear his name called, if at all, until the finals rounds, which take place on Saturday.

But because of his sophomore season, where he totaled 3,352 total yards and 25 total touchdowns, and a unique skill set, Lewerke remains an intriguing NFL draft prospect to some teams who could view the 6-foot-2, 213-pound signal-caller as an excellent developmental prospect.

One NFL scout told Spartan Nation that Lewerke’s sophomore season, paired with his willingness to be coached, make him a prospect worth watching.

“Super sophomore year in a bad system and poorly coached system. He went as far as he could. He has skills to play in this league. Going to have to unlearn some things, but that’s not his fault. Everybody liked him. Very coachable.”

CBS Sports draft analyst Josh Edwards ranks Lewerke as the No. 206 rated draft prospect in this year’s class, while NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein lists Lewerke as a priority free agent.

In his Michigan State career, Lewerke made 38 starts for the Spartans and ranks first in program history with 9,548 total yards and threw for 47 career touchdowns and also tallied ten rushing touchdowns. In his senior season with the Spartans, Lewerke threw for 3,079 yards and 17 touchdowns, while completing 260 of his 436 pass attempts.

