2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 255 Big Board 3.0

The draft is here. Before 255 prospects come off the board in seven rounds this week, let's update our big board with our top 255.

Over the three days of the 2020 NFL draft that begins Thursday night, there will be a total of 255 prospects selected.

Team fits and positional depth charts, as well as other factors such as medicals, will impact which players get selected where. As I update my big board to include 255 prospects, several of these players will wind up being undrafted free agents (UDFAs). Going into last season, UDFAs made up more than 30% of NFL rosters.

Given all the hype, it should come as no surprise that wide receiver (38) is the position group with the most prospects represented in my top 255 board. With all of the receiver talent soon to be entering the league, defensive coordinators should find some comfort that the position with the second-most players on my big board are cornerbacks (32).

In terms of schools, the LSU Tigers (14) have the most prospects on this list. Ohio State (10) and Alabama (nine) are second and third, respectively. Those three schools have six of the top eight and nearly one-quarter (24) of the top 100—LSU (nine), Alabama (eight) and Ohio State (seven).

With that said, here are my top 255 prospects for the 2020 draft:

1. Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State (JR, 6' 5", 264 pounds)

While he won’t be the first pick in the draft, Young’s traits and production are exceptional. While his impact goes beyond the box score, the explosive edge rusher led the nation in sacks (16.5, 1.38/G) and forced fumbles (six, 0.5/G) despite serving a two-game suspension for an NCAA rules violation.

2. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU (rSR, 6' 3", 221 pounds)

Despite facing seven top-10 opponents, Burrow played his best in the biggest moments as he led the Tigers to an undefeated season. Throwing an FBS-record 60 touchdowns and rushing for five more, the Heisman-winning quarterback shows tremendous poise in the pocket and throws with pinpoint accuracy.

3. Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State (JR, 6' 1", 205 pounds)

Will Okudah be the first cornerback selected with a top-three pick since Seattle took Shawn Springs in 1997? The former Buckeye has all the traits teams covet in a shutdown corner—size, length, fluidity and athleticism—and led the Buckeyes in interceptions (three) and passes defended (12).

4. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson (rJR, 6' 4", 238 pounds)

As Simmons says, he "just play(s) defense." The converted safety won the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top college linebacker, but he played 100-plus snaps at five different positions in 2019. A modern-day hybrid defender, Simmons ran a sub-4.4 in the 40 at 238 pounds and has the ability to impact the game from a variety of roles.

5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama (JR, 6' 0", 217 pounds)

Tagovailoa says he “feel(s) 100 %” and looked good at his virtual pro day. Even so, how team doctors assess his recovery and durability risk amid the current travel and team visit restrictions adds plenty of uncertainty to where he will be ultimately be selected. When healthy, however, Tua has a quick release and throws with elite accuracy, anticipation and touch to all levels of the field.

6. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama (JR, 6' 4", 312 pounds)

Starting the past two seasons at right tackle, Wills showed year-over-year improvement from his sophomore to junior season. While he doesn't have experience at left tackle, he is an elite run blocker and has the quick feet and smooth movement skills to become a high-end starter on either side.

7. Derrick Brown, IDL, Auburn (SR, 6' 5", 326 pounds)

Passing on an opportunity to be a first-round pick in 2019, Brown returned to school and has subsequently improved his draft stock. A scheme-diverse prospect, Brown has elite strength and size and is dominant against the run.

8. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama (JR, 6' 1", 193 pounds)

A polished route-runner that plays fast, Jeudy excels after the catch with his stop-start ability and elusiveness. Jeudy has impressive body control and natural hands, but he has had some concentration drops. He’s a high-floor receiver that should emerge as his future team's No. 1 receiver early in his career.

9. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma (JR, 6' 2", 198 pounds)

Experienced lining up both inside and outside, Lamb has exceptional ball skills with a special ability to contort his body and adjust to the ball in the air. While he doesn't have elite speed (he's fast enough, though), Lamb is dangerous after the catch with his vision in the open field and ability to make would-be tacklers miss.

10. Javon Kinlaw, IDL, South Carolina (SR, 6' 5", 324 pounds)

Kinlaw possesses an unreal combination of size, first-step explosiveness and length—34 7/8" arms and 84" wingspan—and recorded a total of 10 sacks over the past two seasons. The South Carolina senior played his best in games against his toughest competition and put on a show during Senior Bowl one-on-ones.

11. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa (JR, 6' 5", 320 pounds)

The first true freshman to start at offensive tackle during the Kirk Ferentz era, Wirfs mostly started at right tackle for the Hawkeyes, but he also started a few games at left tackle. A former state champion wrestler, Wirfs led all offensive linemen at the combine in the 40-yard dash (4.85), vertical jump (36.5") and broad jump (10' 1").

12. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama (JR, 5' 11", 188 pounds)

Given his rare acceleration and run-after-catch ability, Ruggs has the ability to take the top off of the defense and is a threat to take any slant to the house. While speed is his most deadly weapon, he has improved as a route-runner and adjusts well to the football.

13. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida (JR, 6' 1", 204 pounds)

Critics will be quick to point to his inconsistency as a tackler, but Henderson has elite man-coverage skills. His agility, fluid movements and smooth transitions keep him connected to routes in coverage and while the ball production wasn’t there in 2019, Henderson had six interceptions in his first two seasons combined at Florida.

14. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia (JR, 6' 5", 315 pounds)

Thomas has started 41 games—15 at right tackle as a freshman and 26 at left tackle over the past two seasons. His combination of strength, length (36 1/8” arms), athleticism and experience make him ready to start Day 1.

15. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville (JR, 6' 7", 364 pounds)

Becton has rare size and length. Given his size, Becton has the strength you'd expect and is a mauler in the run game. While he has work to do for his pass protection to catch up to his prowess as a run blocker, he has rare movement skills for a man his size.

16. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU (JR, 6' 1", 202 pounds)

One of the biggest winners at the NFL combine, Jefferson ran a faster-than-expected 40-yard dash (4.43). A nuanced route-runner with outstanding ball skills, Jefferson has the versatility to win both outside and from the slot.

17. K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU (rSO, 6' 3", 254 pounds)

Displaying outstanding burst and bend around the edge, Chaisson flashes elite pass-rushing upside, but he has lacked consistent sack production. Returning from his torn ACL in 2018, the 20-year-old edge rusher gained momentum down the stretch with 4.5 sacks in his final four games.

18. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU (JR, 6' 0", 229 pounds)

One of the youngest prospects in the draft (he turns 21 in August), Queen played his best down the stretch during LSU’s title run as he ended his breakout junior season with six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over the final four games. Thriving in coverage, Queen has outstanding speed and is a fluid mover with excellent change-of-direction ability.

19. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU (SR, 6' 0", 197 pounds)

With lots of experience in press coverage, Fulton is a patient and physical corner with decent size. While he may not have elite long speed, he checked the box with a 4.46 in the 40 at the combine and he's quick, fluid and sticky in coverage.

20. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon (SR, 6' 6", 236 pounds)

A four-year starter, the ball really jumps out of Herbert’s hand and his plus mobility adds another dimension to his game. While he has hasn’t shown the consistency you’d expect from a potential top-five pick, Herbert has as much pure arm talent as any quarterback in this class and is highly intelligent (won Campbell Trophy).

21. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma (JR, 6' 3", 241 pounds)

With sideline-to-sideline range and a high motor, Murray has been a tackling machine for the Sooners, with more than 100 tackles in each of the past two seasons and 17 tackles for loss in 2019.

22. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama (SR, 6' 1", 205 pounds)

Diggs has an elite combination of size and length for the position that suits him well at the line of scrimmage and when challenging at the catch point. The younger brother of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, Trevon also played wide receiver early in his Alabama career and has outstanding ball skills.

23. D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia (JR, 5' 8", 212 pounds)

With a compact frame, low center of gravity and powerful lower body, Swift is a patient runner with exceptional lateral agility and balance. While he has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in back-to-back season, Swift really shines as a receiver out of the backfield.

24. A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa (JR, 6' 5", 275 pounds)

The former Hawkeye wins with a blend of power, length, technique and heavy hands, and has the versatility to rush from the inside as well. While he started the 2019 season slowly, Epenesa closed the season strong with eight sacks and four forced fumbles over his final five games.

25. Grant Delpit, S, LSU (JR, 6' 3", 213 pounds)

The biggest concern with Delpit is his inconsistency as a tackler, although he dealt with a high-ankle sprain for part of the year. When healthy, Delpit is a long and rangy playmaker on the back end that had eight interceptions and 24 passes defended over his three seasons in Baton Rouge.

26. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama (JR, 6' 0", 201 pounds)

An instinctive and versatile defender, McKinney has the skill set to play either safety spot and has no glaring weaknesses when it comes to coverage or run defense. A fluid mover with excellent range, the junior safety tied for the team lead in interceptions (three) in 2019.

27. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU (rSR, 5' 10", 191 pounds)

Gladney plays with a more physical presence than his weight would suggest. Blending foot quickness, short-area agility and a feisty competitive toughness, Gladney has a nose for the ball that's led to 26 passes defended since 2018 and five interceptions over the past three seasons.

28. Jordan Love, QB, Utah State (rJR, 6' 4", 224 pounds)

Part of Love’s 2019 regression can be attributed to a coaching change and lack of talent in his supporting cast, but he pressed at times and often made ill-advised throws. The epitome of a high-risk, high-reward prospect, Love has a live arm and plus movement skills to extend and make plays.

29. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin (JR, 5' 10", 226 pounds)

Rushing for more than 6,100 yards and 50 touchdowns in his three-year collegiate career, Taylor has the size, power and speed to break tackles and run away from defenders. While he was more involved as a receiver as a junior, Taylor has had some issues with ball security and handled a massive workload—968 touches—while in Madison.

30. Josh Jones, OT, Houston (rSR, 6' 5", 319 pounds)

After starting 45 games at left tackle, Jones may have some work to do in terms of cleaning up his technique, but he has steadily improved over his four seasons for the Cougars. Light on his feet, Jones has the movement skills that allow him to reach blocks at the second level with ease.

31. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State (JR, 6' 5", 266 pounds)

With his length, agility and first step, Gross-Matos has been a productive pass-rusher for Penn State with 17 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss combined over the past two seasons.

32. Austin Jackson, OT, USC (JR, 6' 5", 322 pounds)

Jackson doesn’t turn 21 until August and may have benefited from returning to USC for another season. That said, he has the quick feet and athleticism that could entice a team to take a chance on his upside in the first round as his technique catches up to his athleticism.

33. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State (JR, 5' 10", 209 pounds)

Possessing excellent vision and balance, Dobbins broke Eddie George’s single-season school rushing record in 2019. Dobbins is a complete back that has been productive as a receiver (22-plus catches in all three seasons) and competes well in pass protection as well.

34. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson (JR, 6' 4", 216 pounds)

Higgins has a large catch radius, high points the football well and wins as a vertical receiver. He ended his collegiate career tied with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins for the most receiving touchdowns (27) in Clemson history.

35. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor (SR, 6' 3", 207 pounds)

Few players, if any, have helped their draft stock more than Mims during the pre-draft process. After an outstanding week at the Senior Bowl, Mims ran a sub-4.4 in the 40 with a position-best 6.66 in the three-cone drill at the combine. Per PFF stats, the 207-pound wideout led the nation with 20 contested catches.

36. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State (SR, 6' 0", 205 pounds)

With N’Keal Harry moving on to the NFL this past season, Aiyuk broke out for the Sun Devils with 1,192 yards (18.3 Y/R) and eight touchdowns in 2019. Dangerous in the open field, he has the ability to turn a short pass into a big play at any time.

37. Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin (rSR, 6' 2", 238 pounds)

Lacking ideal size to be a full-time NFL edge rusher, Baun trailed only Chase Young in sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (19.5) among Big Ten defenders. With sideline-to-sideline range to go along with his coverage and blitzing ability, Baun should transition smoothly into his new role as an off-ball linebacker at the next level.

38. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson (JR, 6' 1", 195 pounds)

While Terrell may not have fared well in his collegiate finale against Ja’Marr Chase and LSU, the junior cornerback has the length, fluidity and speed that teams covet.

39. Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado (JR, 6' 1", 227 pounds)

Shenault remains an unrefined route runner, but he turns into a running back with the ball in his hands. With his ability to break tackles, he flourishes in the open field due to his strength, size, burst, vision and elusiveness.

40. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah (JR, 6' 0", 193 pounds)

A fluid athlete at 6' and 193 pounds, Johnson has started 29 games over three seasons and has seven career interceptions and 28 passes defended.

41. Ross Blacklock, IDL, TCU (rJR, 6' 3", 290 pounds)

Often utilized in a two-gap role at TCU, Blacklock displays impressive burst and lateral agility to be a disruptive one-gap penetrator at the next level. His pass-rushing upside puts him in the mix as a potential first-rounder in April.

42. Cesar Ruiz, IOL, Michigan (JR, 6' 3", 307 pounds)

With the versatility to start anywhere along the interior offensive line, Ruiz started the past two seasons at center to go along with five starts at right guard as a true freshman in 2017. Technically sound with active hands and quick feet, Ruiz is my top-ranked interior offensive lineman.

43. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU (JR, 5' 11", 206 pounds)

Reagor’s 40-yard dash time (4.47) was worse than expected in Indy, but the junior receiver plays much faster than his timed runs at the combine and is a dynamic player in the open field. Last year’s production (43/611/5) dropped from his breakout sophomore campaign (72/1,061/9), but his quarterback situation was less than ideal.

44. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU (JR, 5' 7", 207 pounds)

Quicker than fast, Edwards-Helaire has a powerful compact frame and the lateral agility to make would-be tacklers miss in tight quarters. Especially excelling as a receiver, Edwards-Helaire runs crisp routes and has natural hands. Experienced and productive as a kick returner, CEH has the ability to contribute on all four downs.

45. Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama (rJR, 6' 5", 262 pounds)

Missing virtually all of 2017 (elbow) and 2018 (ACL), Lewis recorded 11.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and had a team-high 16 QB hurries in 2019. Even though he's a little raw in his development given the amount of time he has missed, Lewis has explosive burst off the edge, tremendous length and plenty of upside as he continues to develop.

46. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State (rSR, 6' 0", 195 pounds)

If Shaun Wade hadn’t opted to return to Columbus, the Buckeyes could have had three corners in my top-50. A three-year starter at Ohio State, Arnette has good size and athleticism and benefited from returning to school another season with improved play.

47. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois (SR, 6' 3", 221 pounds)

Built more like a linebacker than safety, Chinn is physical as a run defender, but he showed off his elite athleticism at the combine as well (4.46 in the 40 with a 41" vertical jump at 221 pounds). The nephew of Hall-of-Fame safety Steve Atwater, Chinn had a minimum of three interceptions in all four seasons for the Salukis.

48. Marlon Davidson, IDL, Auburn (SR, 6' 3", 303 pounds)

A four-year starter, Davidson primarily played on the edge for Auburn and recorded a team-high 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss as a senior. Weighing in 25 pounds heavier at the combine than his listed weight at Auburn, Davidson has some inside-out versatility and excellent first-step quickness for an interior defender and plays with a lot of power in his hands.

49. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota (rSO, 5' 9", 203 pounds)

Winfield Jr. lacks ideal height and length and missed all but four games each in the 2017 and '18 seasons, but he is an instinctual “student of the game” with an NFL pedigree. A sure tackler with outstanding ball skills, he led the Golden Gophers in both tackles (88) and interceptions (seven) in 2019.

50. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame (JR, 6' 6", 262 pounds)

A two-sport athlete (with baseball) at Notre Dame, Kmet initially planned to return to South Bend, but he could be the TE1 in a relatively weak class. Kmet has reliable hands, runs good routes and tested well at the combine.

Here are the next 205 prospects:

51. Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State (rJR, 6' 6", 311 pounds)

52. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne (rSR, 6' 1", 217 pounds)

53. Neville Gallimore, IDL, Oklahoma (rSR, 6' 2", 304 pounds)

54. Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame (SR, 6' 4", 252 pounds)

55. Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn (JR, 5' 10", 198 pounds)

56. Ashtyn Davis, S, Cal (rSR, 6' 1", 202 pounds)

57. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC (SR, 6' 4", 223 pounds)

58. Justin Madubuike, IDL, Texas A&M (rJR, 6' 3", 293 pounds)

59. K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State (rSO, 5' 9", 178 pounds)

60. Jordan Elliott, IDL, Missouri (rJR, 6' 4", 302 pounds)

61. Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan (rJR, 6' 1", 245 pounds)

62. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame (SR, 6' 4", 238 pounds)

63. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia (SR, 6' 1", 202 pounds)

64. Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia (rSO, 6' 7", 350 pounds)

65. Lloyd Cushenberry III, IOL, LSU (rJR, 6' 3", 312 pounds)

66. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State (JR, 5' 10", 217 pounds)

67. Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State (rJR, 6' 2", 188 pounds)

68. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton (rSR, 6' 5", 255 pounds)

69. Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida (rSR, 6' 3", 263 pounds)

70. Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut (rSR, 6' 7", 318 pounds)

71. Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State (rJR, 6' 2", 265 pounds)

72. Lucas Niang, OT, TCU (SR, 6' 6", 315 pounds)

73. Robert Hunt, IOL, Louisiana (rSR, 6' 5", 323 pounds)

74. Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State (SR, 6' 3", 247 pounds)

75. Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech (JR, 5' 8", 187 pounds)

76. Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame (SR, 6' 0", 193 pounds)

77. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington (rJR, 6' 6", 231 pounds)

78. Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah (SR, 6' 3", 257 pounds)

79. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State (rSR, 6' 2", 224 pounds)

80. Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State (JR, 6' 1", 243 pounds)

81. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn (SR, 6' 5", 308 pounds)

82. Matt Hennessy, IOL, Temple (rJR, 6' 4", 307 pounds)

83. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon (SR, 6' 3", 231 pounds)

84. Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech (SR, 6' 0", 240 pounds)

85. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia (JR, 6' 2", 219 pounds)

86. Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida (rSR, 6' 3", 264 pounds)

87. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma (SR, 6' 1", 222 pounds)

88. Zack Moss, RB, Utah (SR, 5' 9", 223 pounds)

89. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina (SR, 6' 3", 212 pounds)

90. Terrell Burgess, S, Utah (SR, 5' 11", 202 pounds)

91. Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming (rSR, 6' 2", 241 pounds)

92. Tyler Biadasz, IOL, Wisconsin (rJR, 6' 4", 314 pounds)

93. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan (JR, 6' 2", 212 pounds)

94. Raekwon Davis, IDL, Alabama (SR, 6' 6", 311 pounds)

95. Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA (JR, 5' 10", 195 pounds)

96. Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee (rSR, 6' 4", 267 pounds)

97. Damien Lewis, IOL, LSU (SR, 6' 2", 327 pounds)

98. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida (rSR, 6' 2", 200 pounds)

99. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State (rSR, 6' 0", 196 pounds)

100. Davon Hamilton, IDL, Ohio State (rSR, 6' 4", 320 pounds)

101. Leki Fotu, IDL, Utah (SR, 6' 5", 330 pounds)

102. James Lynch, IDL, Baylor (JR, 6' 4", 289 pounds)

103. Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue (rSR, 6' 4", 245 pounds)

104. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota (SR, 6' 1", 206 pounds)

105. Jonah Jackson, IOL, Ohio State (rSR, 6' 4", 306 pounds)

106. Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State (JR, 5' 9", 207 pounds)

107. Antonio Gibson, RB, Memphis (SR, 6' 0", 228 pounds)

108. Netane Muti, IOL, Fresno State (rSR, 6' 3", 315 pounds)

109. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty (SR, 6' 4", 223 pounds)

110. Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame (SR, 6' 4", 268 pounds)

111. Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic (SR, 6' 5", 243 pounds)

112. Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State (rJR, 5' 10", 203 pounds)

113. Jason Strowbridge, EDGE, North Carolina (rSR, 6' 4", 275 pounds)

114. Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State (rSR, 6' 4", 264 pounds)

115. Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas (SR, 5' 11", 200 pounds)

116. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas (SR, 6' 6", 222 pounds)

117. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington (JR, 6' 2", 248 pounds)

118. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri (rJR, 6' 6", 258 pounds)

119. Ben Bartch, OT, St. John's (MN) (SR, 6' 6", 309 pounds)

120. Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF (JR, 6' 2", 216 pounds)

121. John Simpson, IOL, Clemson (SR, 6' 4", 321 pounds)

122. Brandon Jones, S, Texas (SR, 5' 11", 198 pounds)

123. Larrell Murchison, IDL, North Carolina State (rSR, 6' 3", 297 pounds)

124. Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa (rSR, 6' 1", 200 pounds)

125. Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU (JR, 6' 4", 321 pounds)

126. John Hightower, WR, Boise State (SR, 6' 2", 189 pounds)

127. Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky (JR, 5' 11", 204 pounds)

128. Reggie Robinson, CB, Tulsa (rSR, 6' 1", 205 pounds)

129. K'Von Wallace, S, Clemson (SR, 5' 11", 206 pounds)

130. McTelvin Agim, IDL, Arkansas (SR, 6' 3", 309 pounds)

131. Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State (JR, 5' 9", 185 pounds)

132. Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU (rJR, 6' 2", 250 pounds)

133. Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA (rJR, 6' 3", 257 pounds)

134. Logan Stenberg, IOL, Kentucky (SR, 6' 6", 317 pounds)

135. Nick Harris, IOL, Washington (SR, 6' 1", 302 pounds)

136. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt (rSR, 5' 10", 214 pounds)

137. Julian Blackmon, S, Utah (SR, 6' 0", 187 pounds)

138. Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh (rSR, 6' 0", 187 pounds)

139. Ben Bredeson, IOL, Michigan (SR, 6' 5", 315 pounds)

140. Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado (SR, 6' 1", 228 pounds)

141. Geno Stone, S, Iowa (JR, 5' 10", 207 pounds)

142. Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee (rSR, 6' 3", 215 pounds)

143. Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M (rJR, 6' 1", 201 pounds)

144. L'Jarius Sneed, CB/S, Louisiana Tech (SR, 6' 0", 192 pounds)

145. Lamical Perine, RB, Florida (SR, 5' 11", 216 pounds)

146. Francis Bernard, LB, Utah (SR, 6' 0", 234 pounds)

147. Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest (rSR, 6' 3", 238 pounds)

148. Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland (rSO, 5' 8", 208 pounds)

149. Joshua Kelly, RB, UCLA (rSR, 5' 11", 212 pounds)

150. Kenny Robinson, S, XFL (, 6' 2", 198 pounds)

151. Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn (rSR, 6' 5", 306 pounds)

152. Hakeem Adeniji, OT, Kansas (SR, 6' 4", 302 pounds)

153. A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State (SR, 6' 2", 202 pounds)

154. Kevin Dotson, IOL, Louisiana (rSR, 6' 4", 321 pounds)

155. Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse (SR, 6' 3", 264 pounds)

156. A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College (JR, 6' 0", 247 pounds)

157. J.R. Reed, S, Georgia (rSR, 6' 1", 202 pounds)

158. Shane Lemieux, IOL, Oregon (SR, 6' 4", 310 pounds)

159. Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Charlotte (rSR, 6' 3", 248 pounds)

160. Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State (rJR, 6' 8", 308 pounds)

161. Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulsa (rSR, 6' 3", 261 pounds)

162. Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford (JR, 6' 7", 252 pounds)

163. Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State (rSR, 6' 2", 205 pounds)

164. Harrison Hand, CB, Temple (JR, 5' 11", 197 pounds)

165. Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami (FL) (JR, 6' 4", 263 pounds)

166. Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State (SR, 6' 1", 230 pounds)

167. Javaris Davis, CB, Auburn (rSR, 5' 9", 183 pounds)

168. Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU (JR, 6' 3", 229 pounds)

169. Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State (JR, 6' 4", 210 pounds)

170. Evan Weaver, LB, Cal (SR, 6' 2", 237 pounds)

171. James Proche, WR, SMU (rSR, 5' 11", 201 pounds)

172. Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue (rSR, 6' 0", 235 pounds)

173. Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska (SR, 6' 2", 208 pounds)

174. Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin (rJR, 6' 1", 202 pounds)

175. John Reid, CB, Penn State (rSR, 5' 10", 187 pounds)

176. Joe Reed, WR, Virginia (SR, 6' 1", 224 pounds)

177. Danny Pinter, IOL, Ball State (rSR, 6' 4", 306 pounds)

178. Keith Ismael, IOL, San Diego State (rJR, 6' 3", 309 pounds)

179. Rashard Lawrence, IDL, LSU (SR, 6' 2", 308 pounds)

180. James Robinson, RB, Illinois State (SR, 5' 9", 219 pounds)

181. Tanner Muse, LB, Clemson (rSR, 6' 2", 227 pounds)

182. Tyre Phillips, OT, Mississippi (rSR, 6' 5", 345 pounds)

183. Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss (rJR, 6' 0", 185 pounds)

184. Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island (JR, 6' 2", 198 pounds)

185. Robert Windsor, IDL, Penn State (rSR, 6' 5", 290 pounds)

186. Benito Jones, IDL, Mississippi (SR, 6' 1", 316 pounds)

187. James Morgan, QB, FIU (rSR, 6' 4", 229 pounds)

188. Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama (rSR, 6' 2", 256 pounds)

189. Khalil Davis, IDL, Nebraska (rSR, 6' 1", 308 pounds)

190. DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami (FL) (JR, 5' 10", 217 pounds)

191. Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt (rSR, 6' 4", 257 pounds)

192. D.J. Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina (SR, 6' 5", 258 pounds)

193. Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame (rJR, 5' 11", 201 pounds)

194. Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland (SR, 5' 11", 220 pounds)

195. Josh Metellus, S, Michigan (SR, 5' 11", 209 pounds)

196. Derrek Tuszka, EDGE, North Dakota State (rSR, 6' 5", 251 pounds)

197. Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina (SR, 6' 8", 311 pounds)

198. Jon Runyan, IOL, Michigan (rSR, 6' 4", 306 pounds)

199. Michael Warren, RB, Cincinnati (JR, 5' 9", 226 pounds)

200. Darryl Williams, IOL, Mississippi State (SR, 6' 2", 304 pounds)

201. Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami (FL) (SR, 6' 1", 234 pounds)

202. David Woodward, LB, Utah State (rJR, 6' 2", 230 pounds)

203. Raequan Williams, IDL, Michigan State (rSR, 6' 4", 308 pounds)

204. Broderick Washington, IDL, Texas Tech (rSR, 6' 2", 305 pounds)

205. James Smith-Williams, EDGE, North Carolina State (rSR, 6' 4", 265 pounds)

206. Carter Coughlin, EDGE, Minnesota (SR, 6' 3", 236 pounds)

207. Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern (SR, 5' 10", 191 pounds)

208. DeMarkus Acy, CB, Missouri (SR, 6' 0", 195 pounds)

209. Cameron Brown, LB, Penn State (SR, 6' 5", 233 pounds)

210. Malcolm Roach, IDL, Texas (SR, 6' 2", 297 pounds)

211. Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt (SR, 6' 0", 207 pounds)

212. Austin Mack, WR, Ohio State (SR, 6' 2", 208 pounds)

213. Trishton Jackson, WR, Syracuse (rJR, 6' 1", 197 pounds)

214. Clay Johnston, LB, Baylor (rSR, 6' 1", 227 pounds)

215. Dante Olson, LB, Montana (rSR, 6' 2", 237 pounds)

216. Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia (rSR, 6' 1", 190 pounds)

217. Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon (rSR, 6' 4", 230 pounds)

218. Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati (rSR, 6' 2", 242 pounds)

219. Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech (JR, 6' 4", 253 pounds)

220. Javon Leake, RB, Maryland (JR, 6' 0", 215 pounds)

221. Khaleke Hudson, S, Michigan (SR, 5' 11", 224 pounds)

222. Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington (JR, 5' 11", 197 pounds)

223. Michael Onwenu, IOL, Michigan (SR, 6' 3", 344 pounds)

224. Trey Adams, OT, Washington (SR, 6' 8", 318 pounds)

225. Patrick Taylor Jr., RB, Memphis (SR, 6' 2", 217 pounds)

226. Raymond Calais, RB, LA-Lafayette (SR, 5' 8", 188 pounds)

227. Solomon Kindley, IOL, Georgia (rJR, 6' 3", 337 pounds)

228. Jalen Elliott, S, Notre Dame (SR, 6' 0", 205 pounds)

229. Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State (SR, 6' 2", 203 pounds)

230. Terence Steele, OT, Texas Tech (rSR, 6' 6", 320 pounds)

231. Carlos Davis, IDL, Nebraska (rSR, 6' 2", 313 pounds)

232. Cohl Cabral, IOL, Arizona State (SR, 6' 5", 300 pounds)

233. Colton McKivitz, OT, West Virginia (rSR, 6' 6", 306 pounds)

234. Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota (SR, 6' 3", 240 pounds)

235. Tremayne Anchrum, IOL, Clemson (SR, 6' 2", 314 pounds)

236. Daniel Thomas, S, Auburn (SR, 5' 10", 215 pounds)

237. Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah (JR, 5' 9", 191 pounds)

238. Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii (rJR, 6' 3", 215 pounds)

239. Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State (rSR, 6' 6", 224 pounds)

240. Stanford Samuels III, CB, Florida State (JR, 6' 1", 187 pounds)

241. Parnell Motley, CB, Oklahoma (SR, 6' 0", 180 pounds)

242. Aaron Fuller, WR, Washington (SR, 5' 11", 188 pounds)

243. Lawrence Cager, WR, Georgia (rSR, 6' 5", 220 pounds)

244. Dezmon Patmon, WR, Washington State (SR, 6' 4", 225 pounds)

245. Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa (SR, 6' 4", 235 pounds)

246. Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU (SR, 6' 5", 248 pounds)

247. Cheyenne O'Grady, TE, Arkansas (rSR, 6' 4", 253 pounds)

248. Levonta Taylor, CB, Florida State (SR, 5' 10", 190 pounds)

249. Chris Orr, LB, Wisconsin (SR, 6' 0", 224 pounds)

250. Oluwole Betiku Jr., EDGE, Illinois (rJR, 6' 3", 249 pounds)

251. Chauncey Rivers, EDGE, Mississippi State (rSR, 6' 2", 262 pounds)

252. Casey Toohill, LB, Stanford (rSR, 6' 4", 250 pounds)

253. Grayland Arnold, CB, Baylor (rJR, 5' 9", 186 pounds)

254. Madre Harper, CB, Southern Illinois (SR, 6' 2", 196 pounds)

255. Kyle Murphy, IOL, Rhode Island (SR, 6' 3", 316 pounds)

