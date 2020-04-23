Cody White Michigan State Wide Receiver NFL Draft Report

East Lansing, MI— When Michigan State wide receiver Cody White decided to forgo his senior year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft, it came as a bit of a surprise. Still, now White is preparing for the possibility of hearing his name called during this weekend’s NFL draft.

While White’s draft projection ranges between a late-round selection and an undrafted free agent, his production during his time with the Spartans, as well as his pedigree, could help him get drafted.

Spartan Nation recently spoke with an NFL General Manager about White regarding his prospects for the draft. The General Manager said that White was the clear-cut No. 1 receiver on the Spartans and added that White’s ability to play special teams could help him make an NFL roster this fall.

“No doubt in our mind he was the No. 1 receiver on Michigan State last year, unfortunately for him, they didn’t realize it until the end of the year. The offensive system for the Spartans last year was worse than the year before, and they kept their best receiver (White) on the left side of a right-handed quarterback. When he did get balls thrown to him, when he had separation, many were underthrown. Went off at the end of the year when they realized how good he was and moved him to the right. Not sure he’ll get picked because of the stats and poor system, but his versatility, talent, heart, and ability to play offense and special teams make him a guy that’s going to make the most of his chance and make a roster.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has White rated as a priority free agent ahead of this weekend’s three-day event.

During his three years in East Lansing, White played in 35 games (26 starts) at receiver for the Spartans, recording 143 receptions, 1,967 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career. White’s 143 receptions rank seventh all-time in the Michigan State record books.

