Four Spartans Looking for NFL Opportunities

East Lansing, MI— With the 2020 NFL draft set to kick off on Thursday night, Michigan State is likely to continue its streak of having a player drafted in 79 consecutive drafts, a streak that began back in 1940.

Josiah Scott, Kenny Willekes, Raequan Williams, Joe Bachie, Brian Lewerke, and Cody White are the likeliest to be drafted this week with national analysts projecting those players to go anywhere between rounds 3-7.

But the Spartans also have several other draft hopefuls that could hear their name called in the final rounds, and if they don’t, they will be considered priority undrafted free agents.

Wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr., Mike Panasiuk, safety David Dowell and offensive lineman Tyler Higby are among players that could also hear their names called in the late stages of the draft. If their name is not called, they would be high priority undrafted free agents for teams as they look to fill out their preseason rosters.

Following a productive Michigan State career where he appeared in 43 games (21 starts) for the Spartans, recording 150 catches for 1,640 yards and seven touchdowns in his Spartan career, Stewart enters the NFL Draft where experts expect him to go undrafted. Still, Stewart could sneak into the late rounds.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards ranks Stewart as the No. 140 ranked player on his big board.

One of Michigan State’s best and most consistent defensive linemen in recent years, Panasiuk made 41 starts in his Spartan career, registering 100 tackles and 18 tackles for loss. Panasiuk is projected as an undrafted free agent.

Spartan Nation spoke with an NFL scout about the 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle, who noted that Panasiuk’s strength is one trait that stands out.

“Strong as an ox. Terrific ability to maul people. Sometimes relies on his strength over technique, and everybody at this level is strong. Not afraid of anything.”

A mainstay in the Spartan secondary throughout his time at Michigan State, Dowell started in each of the final 36 games of his college career, posting 176 tackles and eight interceptions in his four years. Dowell is expected to go undrafted this weekend but has the size and skill set necessary to make an NFL roster.

Dowell’s older brother, Andrew, who played for Michigan State from 2015-2018, went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft. Andrew Dowell signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, and after spending time on the New Orleans’ Saints practice squad last fall, he signed a reserve/futures contract with the Saints in January.

Higby was one of Michigan State’s most versatile and consistent offensive linemen during his time in East Lansing, showing the ability to play left guard (21 starts), left tackle (seven starts) and center (two starts). That versatility could help him catch on with an NFL franchise. Higby’s name has been mentioned as a possible late-round selection, but if he does go undrafted, he will likely be picked up quickly as a free agent.

For all of the latest news on the Michigan State football team, stay tuned to Spartan Nation!

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack