Incoming 2024 Class Could be Foundational for Michigan State's Jonathan Smith
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith initially had a difficult start to the offseason, as many players entered the transfer portal simultaneously. Many players dented the Spartans roster, leaving them thin at many key positions. At one point, the list of Spartan players entering the transfer portal seemed to never stop growing.
However, not only has it stopped growing, but Coach Smith and his coaching staff are starting to make up for the losses with a solid class of 2024 recruits. The Spartans will likely have an uphill battle over the next few seasons, but Smith has continued to secure commitments in the 2024 class that have the potential to be critical for the football program. Smith went from being a victim of the transfer portal to one of the biggest beneficiaries.
On top of quarterback Aidan Chiles transferring to Michigan State after Smith’s hire, the Spartans have also secured commitments from multiple players who have potential. Tanner Miller, Luke Newman, Jack Velling, Jordan Turner, D'Quan Douse and Wayne Matthews III all have the potential to be starters this season — or solid contributors, at least.
Smith and the Spartans also beat out Alabama for Arizona State transfer Ed Woods. Anthony Jones, Nikai Martinez, Semaj Bridgeman, Jalen Satchell, Ben Roberts, Lejond Cavazos, Jeremiah Hughes, Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, Andrew Dennis, Marcellius Pulliam and Ru'Quan Buckley are all solid additions to the Spartans' roster, which saw many equally talented players leave.
After losing significant team members when Simeon Barrow, Derrick Harmon, Geno VanDeMark and Jaden Mangham transferred, the Spartans recovered nicely. Smith and his coaching staff’s ability to turn the transfer portal from a detriment to an instrument to help their rebuild happen quicker and smoother should help the Spartans as soon as next season.
More importantly, Smith’s ability to quickly respond to the large number of players who left Michigan State around the same time by finally using the transfer portal in his and Michigan State's favor shows that he can make adjustments on the fly, which is a trait of any good coach. While Smith’s first season will have its bumps, the incoming class of players could be successful enough to help get the rebuild started on as positive of a note as reasonably possible.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.