Joe Bachie Michigan State Linebacker NFL Draft Scouting Report

East Lansing, MI— Michigan State is expected to have a handful of its players hear their names called during this weekend’s NFL draft, which kicks off with the first round on Thursday night.

Among the Spartans that will likely hear their name called at some point is middle linebacker Joe Bachie. Bachie is expected to be selected at some point in the middle rounds.

Before missing the final five games of his senior season because of a failed drug test, Bachie was one of the mainstays in the highly touted Spartan defense, appearing in 40 games and making 34 starts.

Since his failed drug test, Bachie has seen his draft stock sit in the range of rounds 4-6, according to national draft analysts. Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson projects Bachie to be drafted in the sixth round, No. 186 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers. Hanson has Bachie rated as the No. 166 player overall on his Top 255 Big Board 3.0. CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards has Bachie ranked as the No. 154 player in this year’s draft class.

Spartan Nation spoke with an NFL scout about Bachie’s draft prospects, and the scout said that his intelligence and leadership qualities are two traits that stand out.

“Super smart player. No concerns whatsoever with losing time his senior year. Big football IQ and a real thumper. Talking with strength and support, people doesn’t have to ask for respect because guys give it to him.”

In his 40 career games with the Spartans, Bachie racked up 285 tackles, including 100-tackle seasons in his sophomore and junior campaigns, and also recorded 27.5 tackles for loss and eight career sacks. Bachie’s 102-tackle junior season in 2018 earned him a First-Team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches.

