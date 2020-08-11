Spartan Nation
Michigan State '21 Commit Jake Renda Flips Commitment to Pitt

McLain Moberg

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans have experienced plenty of bumps in the road since he arrived in February, including two players choosing other universities after verbally committing to MSU.

Three-star tight end Jake Renda decommitted from the Spartans Monday night – flipping his commitment to Pittsburgh, a program led by former MSU defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi.

Renda made his announcement via Twitter, saying, "I would like to thank Coach Tucker and Coach Gilmore for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of playing football at the next level.

"But, in the words of Andrew Carnegie, 'Pittsburgh entered the core of my heart when I was a boy and cannot be torn out.' I am beyond excited to announce that I am 100% committed to the University of Pittsburgh.

"Thank you to Coach Narduzzi and Coach Salem for staying with me and believing in me. My recruitment is closed."

Michigan State offered the 6-foot-5, 230-pound TE on June 23, before Renda said he planned on becoming a Spartan on July 4.

The first recruit to decommit from MSU during the Tucker era was three-star cornerback Gabe Nealy. He later committed to South Florida.

