Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith Explains Why He Did Not Lead Team Out of Tunnel
Spartans coach Jonathan Smith accomplished many things in Michigan State’s home opener against Florida Atlantic.
Most importantly, Smith and the Spartans won the game. However, he also got to see his team play a live game against another opponent, allowing him and his coaching staff to see the team’s strengths and weaknesses. The Spartans’s first game of the season also allowed Smith to begin setting his precedent as the leader of Michigan State’s football program.
In college football, the head coach often leads the team onto the field. Smith decided to take a different approach as he took the field as Michigan State’s head coach for the first time. Michigan State’s first game of the season started a new era of Spartans football as Smith began his first season at the helm. Smith allowed the team to enter the field first, trailing behind them out of the tunnel.
When asked what went into the decision to let the players lead the way, Smith said it was a sign of what he wants Michigan State’s football program to be: a program led by its players. This is an admirable position to take for a college football program in a full rebuild mode, largely because of the actions of its previous head coach. Smith said it was something he discussed with the players before the game.
“We want to be player-led around here. I actually spoke to the team, giving them the heads up because we walk through all the pregame and how this takes place," Smith said. "I also loved the fact that the strength coach, who spends the most time with them was up in front of that thing–the summer hours, and the sweat that goes into it.
“So, that's the logic a little bit. We're going to be player-led, let these guys go. Me running first? I'm the slowest one running out there, and so I don't think that helps."
Smith and Michigan State open Big Ten play on the road against Maryland, entering the game as the underdogs. Coach Smith hopes his team takes another step development-wise before they hit the road to face the Terrapins.
