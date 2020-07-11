Michigan State Football: Updated Strength of Schedule

Spartan Nation
McLain Moberg

A few weeks ago, CBS Sports and Tom Fornelli released their strength of schedule for the Big Ten Conference and ranked each team.

They used a unique formula based on a statistical model to ensure his opinion wouldn't play into it. Michigan State was given the most challenging schedule in the conference.

Wednesday, Athlon Sports released its top-25 toughest schedules for this coming season, saying, "indeed, the global COVID-19 pandemic has shrouded so much of our lives in the unknown, and it might dramatically alter the college football season. Until then, however, the schedules are made, and we can proceed with what is known at present."

However, Athlon's list isn't tied to the Big Ten. It involves the college football landscape as a whole.

In their opinion, the Spartans have the second-toughest strength of schedule in the sport.

"Opening the season with a dangerous Big Ten crossover matchup against Northwestern sets the tone for a treacherous slate in Mel Tucker's debut campaign. The Spartans follow up with their three non-conference games, which include a road trip to BYU and home date against a talented Miami squad. Couple that with the always-difficult Big Ten East docket, which has Michigan State playing Michigan and Ohio State in consecutive weeks, and a road date with Iowa, and this is one of the more challenging schedules in the nation."

Michigan State kicks off the season on September 5, 2020. The Spartans will play host to Northwestern with a rare season-opening conference game.

