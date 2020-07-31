Michigan State’s Brian Lewerke Reportedly back in New England

On Sunday, the New England Patriots released former Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke along with eight others.

However, days later, Graham Couch from the Lansing State Journal said he spoke with Lewerke's father, who informed him he was being picked back up by the Patriots.

Couch reported it via Twitter, saying, "The Patriots have re-added Brian Lewerke to their roster, according to Lewerke's dad. The former MSU QB is flying back to New England tonight."

Less than a day later, Pro Football Talk confirmed Lewerke was back with the team who signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Upon hearing about the former Spartan being released, it made perfect sense considering New England's recent signing of Cam Newton. With Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham behind him, it felt like Lewerke might be the odd man out.

Apparently, things have changed.

During his time at Michigan State, Lewerke became the first MSU quarterback to throw for 2,500 yards and rush for 500.

Before the draft, Lance Zierlein, an NFL Analyst said, "Scouts have gone from bullish to bearish on Lewerke after his dismal two-year run following a promising 2017 campaign. He looks the part from an operational standpoint with good size and mobility, but he's been unable to inspire confidence in his ability as a field leader. If coaching improves his footwork and follow-through, he might see some improvement from an accuracy standpoint, but it's hard to say if it will be enough. The traits and talent are absolutely worth a look, but the spotty confidence and issues with ball placement could be hard to overcome."

