Michigan State Football Coach Jonathan Just Misses Top 25 Head Coach Rankings
Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith has been ranked 27th in CBS Sports' college football coach rankings. For Coach Smith, it's a five-spot increase from his position a year ago, before he led Oregon State to an 8-4 record.
Smith was hired in November as Michigan State's 26th head coach in program history. He arrived in East Lansing after going 34-35 across six seasons at Oregon State, his alma mater, including an 18-7 stretch the past two seasons.
CBS Sports' rankings put Smith one place ahead of University of Central Florida's Guz Malzahn and one spot behind Houston coach Willie Fritz, who is entering his first year with the Cougars. For the Big Ten, Smith is the sixth-highest-ranked head coach. The only Big Ten coaches ahead of him are Ryan Day (Ohio State), Dan Lanning (Oregon), Lincoln Riley (USC), James Franklin (Penn State) and Luke Fickell (Wisconsin).
Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports wrote, “I would argue that our annual coach rankings were ahead of the curve on Smith; he's done well here on an annual basis. Now that Smith has landed a Big Ten job at Michigan State, his profile will likely rise further. Considering the total roster overhaul that's taken place in East Lansing this offseason, I don't know how expectations should be set this season, but Smith's track record suggests Sparty will be happy with its decision in the long run.”
Spartan fans saw a glimpse of the team during the "Spring Showcase" on April 20. With a much different-looking roster since then, Michigan State will next gear up for summer workouts before its first game of the season against Florida Atlantic at home on August 31.
Having your coach considered part of the top half of the Big Ten coaches without coaching a Big Ten game yet has to feel good for Michigan State fans. The future of Michigan State football looks brighter with a proven head coach.
