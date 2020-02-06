Spartan Nation
Michigan State Football Daily Coaching Search Update 2.0

Hondo S. Carpenter

Spartan Nation reported a list of ten names that were under consideration for the job as the new head coach at Michigan State earlier this week.  We reported:

* Luke Fickell is the head coach at Cincinnati.

* Marvin Lewis DC Arizona State.

* Pat Shurmur former NFL OC & head coach.

* Pat Narduzzi is the head coach at Pittsburgh.

* Robert Saleh DC San Francisco 49ers.

* Butch Jones former head coach currently on staff with Nick Saban.

* Jim McElwain, the head coach at CMU.

* Craig Bohl head coach at Wyoming.

* Matt Campbell, the head coach at Iowa State.

* Mel Tucker, the head coach at Colorado.

At that time we reported this specifically about Fickell:

* Luke Fickell is a great coach. He is a proven winner and talent evaluator and developer. According to a member of the administration who spoke to Spartan Nation, "He is Dantonio's guy. Once Mark realized he wasn't going to get the job for Mike (Tressel), he is all in on Luke. Great coach. The biggest concern is that he is tied tight to Dantonio, and it is time to move on from Mark Dantonio."

The MSU search is going to be fascinating. Spartan Nation first reported on August 20, 2019, that I was aware of rumblings from people close to Dantonio that he would resign after signing day in a move to get Mike Tressel hired, like Bob Stoops did with Oklahoma. 

There has been much speculation in the media implying that a deal with Fickell remains imminent.  While Spartan Nation has not read reports, emails from fans to our inbox imply that some are even saying, "Negotiations" are underway or that, "A deal will be done this weekend."  In our very first report on the search (YOU CAN READ THAT HERE), we told you no deal was imminent with any candidates.

Spartan Nation can say that according to sources INSIDE the Michigan State administration, at the highest levels, there have been, "No negotiations" and that there are, "No expected deals or plans to make a deal this weekend."

Please DO NOT read into this report that we are saying in any way that Fickell is out.  He is an exceptional coach and would do a fine job for the Spartans.  We are simply saying that there have been "No negotiations and that Michigan State as of this report has, "Not picked our guy."

We can also tell you that according to a source inside the Bearcat program, Fickell told his staff yesterday, "I am not going to Michigan State."  Now in fairness, it was National Signing Day and if he has not been offered the job, that allows him the cover, if people think that he was being dishonest.  In my own personal opinion, I do not think Fickell would turn the job down at all.

Spartan Nation has not spoken to Fickell, but we believe that he would take the job if Michigan State offers.  He and his wife (Amy) have close ties to the Dantonio's.  They have six children, including two sets of twins.

The only downside for Fickell from inside the administrations we have reported before, "The biggest concern is that he is tied tight to Dantonio, and it is time to move on from Mark Dantonio."  They added, "I know that Luke Fickell is who Mark and Becky Dantonio want to be the next coach, now we need to learn about a lot of great candidates and find out who Michigan State wants."

Tell us in the comment section below who you would like to see as the next head coach.

