Michigan State makes 4-Star CB Braelon Allen’s Top-6

Four-star safety Braelon Allen released his top-6 schools via Twitter on Friday, featuring Michigan State as a finalist.

The other schools included Michigan, Florida State, Wisconsin, Ohio State, and Notre Dame.

Allen currently plays for Fond Du Lac (Wisconsin) high school, and according to 247Sports Rankings, he is the fourth overall prospect in his home state and the sixth-best safety in the class of 2022.

He has four Crystal Ball predictions via 247Sports, where two experts predict he'll end up at Wisconsin (confidence ratings of six), and one says he'll choose Notre Dame. There's a long way to go in the recruiting process for the 6-foot-2, 215-pound safety, so Spartan Nation will keep you posted on his decision.

Michigan State doesn't have any commits for the class of '22; however, Mel Tucker and his new coaching staff made it clear recruiting would be a priority.

MSU went from zero commits for 2021 in April to 12 before three-star CB Gabe Nealy decommitted.

Recently, a three-star tight end from IMG Academy, Jake Renda, verbally committed to Michigan State.

