Michigan State’s Jordan Reid Speaks out about CFB this Fall

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, sports have been completely shutting down, suspending, or postponing their seasons.

College football is right around the corner, and no one has a clear grasp of what's going to happen.

The Michigan State football team decided to quarantine for the next two weeks following another staff member and one student-athlete testing positive for coronavirus.

Outside of something unforeseen, this means the Spartans will miss out on the two-week summer period where schools can participate in team meetings and walk-throughs.

Jordan Reid, the right tackle for the Spartans, spoke out about football being played this fall via Twitter, saying, "Guys are testing positive across the country left and right…why is there still a discussion on a season? Why is it taking so long to make a logical decision? Hmm, let me guess REVENUE #NCAA #B1G10."

The senior didn't add anything else to his statement; however, have fans thought about what might happen if players elect to sit out?

If we assume Reid isn't the only player in the country with questions surrounding student-athletes health and safety, it's safe to say some may choose not to play.

With a conference-only schedule on the horizon and rumors of college football being postponed and or rescheduled to the spring, what are the chances fans see football at all?

