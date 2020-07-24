Michigan State Football: All Members of Team Will Quarantine

Friday afternoon, the Michigan State athletic department released a statement saying, "all members of the football team will quarantine or isolate while awaiting completion of 14-day quarantine," following another staffer and one student-athlete testing positive for COVID-19.

"As part of the athletic department's return to campus policy, student-athletes quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19. The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed based upon the living arrangements for student-athletes," Michigan State said in a statement released Friday.

The university said testing of student-athletes was finished on July 22 as previously scheduled, and the process will be repeated before individuals can return to workouts.

Student-athletes and coaches were to begin their 20-hour weeks in larger groups than before when players participated in eight-hour weeks involving voluntary summer activities and workouts; however, MSU paused workouts after a staff member tested positive.

Prior to that Michigan State University reported there had been eight positive test results for coronavirus out of the 500-plus tests they had conducted since the beginning of June.

