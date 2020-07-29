Michigan State’s Cody White Waived by Kansas City Chiefs

Former Spartan wideout Cody White is a free agent again after the Kansas City Chiefs waived him with a non-football injury designation.

White declared for the NFL draft following his junior season at Michigan State, and the Chiefs picked him up as an undrafted free agent.

In January, he thanked the MSU fanbase via Twitter, saying, "Thank you for everything. My time here has been unforgettable. I've built relationships that will last me a lifetime at Michigan State. I've made bonds with my teammates over the past 3 years that will never be broken."

"To the fans, you are the best fans in the country. Thank you for all of the unforgettable moments and memories. Go Green and Go White forever," White said.

He started 26 games at Michigan State, ending his career with 143 receptions, 1,967 yards, and 12 touchdowns (66 receptions, 922 yards, and six scores as a junior).

"To my teammates, you guys are my brothers for life. Each and every one of you have extremely bright futures. Thank you for always being by my side on and off the field.

"To all my coaches, thank you for challenging me every day and shaping me into the man I am today. To coach Dantonio, thank you for taking a chance on me and having faith in me all the way through. I could not have asked for a better man and head coach.

“Thank you to the entire offensive coaching staff for guiding me this entire season and pushing me in every aspect of life. I want to thank coach Staten for inviting me to my first game and recruiting me to this great university. I also want to thank one of the best men I've ever met – coach Samuel for always pushing me to reach heights I never thought possible and for always being that father like figure in my life. Thank you to the entire coaching, training, and equipment staff for getting me to this point.

"East Lansing will always have a special place in my heart. Spartan Dawg for life! With that being said, after a tough decision, I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. I will be forgoing my senior season and will enter the 2020 NFL Draft," White said.

As NFL teams prepare for training camp, they are cutting their rosters down to 80 players instead of 90, which explains guys getting released.

Former Michigan State quarterback, Brian Lewerke, was also let go earlier this week by the New England Patriots.

