Michigan State Football: College Football Playoff Odds

McLain Moberg

Michigan State and Ohio State are the only two Big Ten schools ever to reach the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes managed to win it all in the 2015 National Championship game (2014 season), besting the Oregon Ducks 42-20.

The Spartans didn't have the best luck getting trounced by Alabama 38-0 during the 2015-16 season.

Recent odds updated by SuperBook USA determining who has the best chance of reaching this years' version of the CFP have the Spartans at 500-1. The only Big Ten schools with worse odds of reaching the playoffs are Illinois (1,250-1) and Rutgers (2,500-1).

Here's how the rest of the conference is shaping up.

  1. Ohio State: 1-3 odds
  2. Penn State: 7-1 odds
  3. Michigan: 12-1 odds
  4. Wisconsin: 12-1 odds
  5. Minnesota: 25-1 odds
  6. Nebraska: 25-1 odds
  7. Iowa: 75-1 odds
  8. Indiana: 125-1 odds
  9. Purdue: 125-1 odds
  10. Northwestern: 250-1 odds
  11. Michigan State: 500-1 odds
  12. Maryland: 500-1 odds
  13. Illinois: 1,250-1 odds
  14. Rutgers: 2,500-1 odds

No one expects Michigan State to reach the CFP, especially since this season will most likely be a rebuilding situation under new head coach Mel Tucker.

I think the best-case scenario fans are hoping for involves Tucker keeping the Spartans bowl eligible. Win the games you should and remain competitive in contests against the top schools in the conference.

