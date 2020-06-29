Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Michigan State Football: Big Ten Preview

McLain Moberg

No one could have foreseen the cancellation of spring practice and their annual spring game.

Now, Michigan State's head football coach Mel Tucker and his coaching staff face a difficult task in 2020. Tucker brought in multiple new coaches outside of a few assistants he elected to keep from the Dantonio era to help him usher in a new one.

Recently, the NCAA approved a six-week practice plan that will allow the season to start on time. It will begin with voluntary summer workouts in July and transition into a prototypical fall camp ahead of kickoff.

But will it be enough for a coaching staff who hasn't had much time to implement new schemes on both sides of the ball?

According to Athlon Sports, Michigan State will finish fifth overall in the Big Ten East Division.

"Junior Rocky Lombardi, redshirt freshman Payton Thorne or sophomore Theo Day are set to battle for the job under center, and the winner of this competition will be tasked with jumpstarting an offense that managed only seven passing plays longer than 40 yards over the last two years. Cody White and Darrell Stewart will be missed at receiver, but Western Michigan transfer Jayden Reed and sophomore Jalen Nailor are a good starting point. Running back, Elijah Collins needs more help up front, but he is one of the bright spots on offense. Defense hasn't been a problem in East Lansing the last couple of seasons, and Tucker's background, along with the hire of coordinator Scottie Hazelton, should keep this unit performing at a high level. Only three starters are back, so there's plenty of uncertainty on the depth chart for 2020. The schedule features non-conference matchups against BYU and Miami, and the Spartans have to play at Iowa and host Minnesota in crossover action with the West."

Big Ten Season Preview

Photo courtesy of Matt Cironi

2020 Season Prediction: 6-6 (4-5 Big Ten)

· Sept. 5 Northwestern: Win

· Sept. 12 @ BYU: Loss

· Sept. 19 Toledo: Win

· Sept. 26 Miami: Win

· Oct. 3 @ Iowa: Loss

· Oct. 10 Michigan: Loss

· Oct. 17 Ohio State: Loss

· Oct. 24 @ Indiana: Loss

· Oct. 31 Minnesota: Win

· Nov. 14 @ Penn State: Loss

· Nov. 21 Rutgers: Win

· Nov. 28 @ Maryland: Win

If Michigan State finishes this season with a 6-6 record, becomes bowl eligible, and wins said bowl, then Mel Tucker's first year as head coach will be a success.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football Offers ’23 OT Payton Kirkland

The Spartans offer unranked 2023 offensive tackle Payton Kirkland.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball: A Joshua Langford Sighting

Michigan State's Joshua Langford was spotted getting some work in this week.

McLain Moberg

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through August 31

The recruiting dead period has been extended through August 31. It was previously set to expire at the end of July.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo named Best B1G Coach of the Decade

Tom Izzo, the longtime Spartan basketball coach, has been named the Big Ten's coach of the decade by Big Ten Network.

McLain Moberg

For Michigan State's Jesse Johnson Coaching means Everything

Former MSU walk-on, Jesse Johnson continues to inspire young people.

McLain Moberg

by

MoSpart

Michigan State’s Draymond Green, All-Decade First Team

Michigan State's Draymond Green and Denzel Valentine have been named to the Big Ten Network's All-Decade first team.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman, Aaron Henry in East Lansing

Xavier Tillman Sr. and Aaron Henry, two Spartan basketball players who have declared for the NBA Draft, are back in East Lansing.

McLain Moberg

by

Maxtlr

Michigan State has the Best Logo in Big Ten Conference

The Spartans have the most appealing logo in the Big Ten.

McLain Moberg

Four-Star Guard Geno VanDeMark Puts Michigan State in Top-6

Geno VanDeMark, the No. 1 guard out of New Jersey, lists Michigan State in his top-6 schools.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State vs. Michigan, 15th Best Rivalry

Michigan State vs. Michigan is must-watch television when it comes to the best rivalries in all of college football.

McLain Moberg