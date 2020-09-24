Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star S Alfonzo Allen

Big Ten football is back and will kick off on October 23-24; however, that doesn’t mean recruiting will slow down for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State coaching staff.

Four-star safety Alfonzo Allen Jr. revealed he’d been in contact with Tucker saying, “Truly blessed and honored to receive an offer from Michigan State.”

He currently plays for Hallandale High School, and according to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Allen is a top-20 recruit in Florida and the No. 11 prospect at his position for 2022.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back holds offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and West Virginia, among others.

Allen is teammates with Jaylin Marshall, another safety for Hallandale, the Spartans, offered on September 8.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Scotlandville Magnet (LA) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1