Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star S Alfonzo Allen

McLain Moberg

Big Ten football is back and will kick off on October 23-24; however, that doesn’t mean recruiting will slow down for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State coaching staff.

Four-star safety Alfonzo Allen Jr. revealed he’d been in contact with Tucker saying, “Truly blessed and honored to receive an offer from Michigan State.”

He currently plays for Hallandale High School, and according to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Allen is a top-20 recruit in Florida and the No. 11 prospect at his position for 2022.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back holds offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and West Virginia, among others.

Allen is teammates with Jaylin Marshall, another safety for Hallandale, the Spartans, offered on September 8.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Scotlandville Magnet (LA) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

