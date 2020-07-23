Spartan Nation
Michigan State Football Pauses Workouts Amidst COVID-19

McLain Moberg

The Michigan State athletic department released a statement Wednesday night saying the football team will pause all workouts and "will not begin its 20-hour weeks until it receives the complete results from all surveillance testing."

The decision was made following a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

MSU said it conducted testing on all the coaches over the weekend and had scheduled student-athletes to be tested Wednesday afternoon. 

The university found out about the positive test after the players had finished.

The Spartans were set to begin their 20-hour week for the first time where players and coaches would be in larger groups than they had been during voluntary summer activities, workouts, and eight-hour weeks.

On July 17, Michigan State University issued a statement saying, "Since the beginning of June, Michigan State athletics has conducted more than 500 COVID-19 tests. In total, there have been eight positive tests. There have been a total of 402 tests on student-athletes, with seven positive results. Since June 15, there have been 104 tests on staff members, with one positive result. Prior to student-athletes returning to campus, an additional 15-20 members of MSU's medical and athletic training staff were tested in order to prepare for the student-athletes. All of those tests were negative."

MSU tested an additional 38 student-athletes on July 13.

At the time, three athletes tested positive and were required to quarantine for 14 days. Based on living arrangements, their roommates did the same.

Twenty-seven staff members were also tested on July 13, and one saw a positive result; however, the individual didn't work in sports programs, so they didn't come in contact with any athletes.

