Michigan State Football Signs 4-Star WR Keon Coleman

The Spartans have landed Keon Coleman, a four-star wide receiver out of Louisiana, on national signing day.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State football has landed a wide receiver on national signing day.

Keon Coleman, a 2021 four-star wide receiver out of Louisiana, signed with the Spartans Wednesday morning.

After receiving NLI's from 18 players during the early signing period in mid-December, MSU has been quiet today aside from losing four-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny to Michigan.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound wideout is listed as the 42nd player at his position and a top-15 prospect in his home state.

"Enjoyed outstanding production as a junior (22 TD's on 35 catches, plus seven INT's). Hands catcher whose ball skills across sports show on the gridiron. Play speed can get faster, and that showed more in senior season than junior year," Midlands Region Recruiting Analyst Gabe Brooks said. "Height and length also prevent naturally fluid redirection, so improving short-area suddenness is another key. Will face significant jump in competition going from small-school ball to D-I level. Raw technically in footwork and route-running."

Coleman hauled in more than 40 offers and included the Spartans in his top-9 schools alongside USC, Ole Miss, and Texas. He committed to Kansas over the summer before decommitting in October.

Please tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1