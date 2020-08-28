Michigan State Football: Will Audric Estime Pick the Spartans?

Last weekend, Michigan State football received a verbal commitment from four-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark – a New Jersey native.

If MSU fans even remotely paid attention to where Mel Tucker and his staff have been recruiting, then you know N.J. is an area of particular interest for them.

The Spartans already had Kevin Wigenton (he committed in April), a three-star guard who pushed hard for VanDeMark to pick MSU.

So, can Michigan State use their newfound recruits to push even harder for Audric Estime, a three-star running back out of Montvale? I think so.

On June 23, Estime commented on VanDeMark's top-6 post, asking if they would team-up.

That was before he picked Michigan State.

Wigenton posted a picture titled "New Jersey Spartan Dawgs" featuring himself, VanDeMark, Estime, and Mikai Gbayor – another top priority for MSU out of New Jersey.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound RB, responded with, "That's scary!"

Six experts, including Brian Dohn and Steve Wiltfong, submitted Crystal Balls predicting Estime would choose the Spartans.

Dohn evaluated him in 2018, comparing him to Jordan Howard with "Day 3 NFL draft potential."

According to 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 6 overall prospect in his home state and a top-20 running back.

Estime is picking between Nebraska, Arizona State, Texas A & M, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, and MSU.

