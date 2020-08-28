SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Football: Will Audric Estime Pick the Spartans?

McLain Moberg

Last weekend, Michigan State football received a verbal commitment from four-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark – a New Jersey native.

If MSU fans even remotely paid attention to where Mel Tucker and his staff have been recruiting, then you know N.J. is an area of particular interest for them.

The Spartans already had Kevin Wigenton (he committed in April), a three-star guard who pushed hard for VanDeMark to pick MSU.

So, can Michigan State use their newfound recruits to push even harder for Audric Estime, a three-star running back out of Montvale? I think so.

On June 23, Estime commented on VanDeMark's top-6 post, asking if they would team-up.

That was before he picked Michigan State.

Wigenton posted a picture titled "New Jersey Spartan Dawgs" featuring himself, VanDeMark, Estime, and Mikai Gbayor – another top priority for MSU out of New Jersey.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound RB, responded with, "That's scary!"

Six experts, including Brian Dohn and Steve Wiltfong, submitted Crystal Balls predicting Estime would choose the Spartans.

Dohn evaluated him in 2018, comparing him to Jordan Howard with "Day 3 NFL draft potential."

According to 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 6 overall prospect in his home state and a top-20 running back.

Estime is picking between Nebraska, Arizona State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, and MSU.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State’s Rocky Lombardi on his Wide Receivers

Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi talks about becoming a better leader and why gaining chemistry with his receivers is important.

McLain Moberg

3-Star CB Steffan Johnson Lists Michigan State in his Top-5

Michigan State lands in the top-5 for three-star cornerback Steffan Johnson out of Venice, Florida.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Offers 2022 3-Star WDE Aiden Gobaira

The Spartans offer three-star defensive end Aiden Gobaira out of Chantilly, Virginia.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan Xavier Tillman Sr.: ‘I’m A Winner’

The only thing Xavier Tillman Sr. cares about is winning, and he'll do whatever it takes the get the job done.

McLain Moberg

Spartans Antjuan Simmons, Matt Allen Want to Play Next Season

Michigan State football players Antjuan Simmons and Matt Allen plan on returning next season.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers 2023 OT Colton Thomasson

The Spartans offer 2023 unranked offensive tackle Colton Thomasson out of Spring Branch, Texas.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan Kenny Goins Signs with Kolossos Rhodes

Former Michigan State basketball player Kenny Goins signed with Kolossos Rhodes.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State QB Rocky Lombardi on OC Jay Johnson

Michigan State's Rocky Lombardi talks about his new offensive coordinator Jay Johnson and what he's doing for the team.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan WR Cody White Signs with the Denver Broncos

Former MSU wideout Cody White has signed with the Denver Broncos.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Dominique Long on Campbell Trophy Watchlist

Michigan State senior cornerback Dominique Long is named to the Campbell Trophy watchlist.

McLain Moberg