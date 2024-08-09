Michigan State K Jonathan Kim From Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State football is going to have to excel at all three levels of the game to be remotely successful this season.
Special teams would be key, and fortunately for the Spartans, their kicker, Jonathan Kim, is a returner with starting experience in this program.
Kim addressed the media after practice on Thursday.
Below is a partial transcript from his media availability:
Q: How does your faith play a role in your game? You pray before every kick?
Kim: "I more so just thank God for the opportunity. Because if I pray that I make it, then I don't, then that can put doubt in my mind. So, I really just thank God for the opportunity, and I do the best that I can and know that he has planted the seeds, given me the talent, so I just do my best to give it all back to him, and whether I make it or not, I just give him praise for the opportunity to be out there."
Q: Was there uncertainty about what you would be doing this fall with all the coaching turnover?
Kim: "There was a little while when I was just trying to see what would be best for me knowing that I would be getting married, just trying to figure all that stuff out. But just getting to know this coaching staff and all of that, it really just settled it, and I was just certain that this is where I wanted to be knowing the coaches and the players that would be here."
