Michigan State Makes Top-13 for Three-Star CB James Monds III
East Lansing, MI – Mel Tucker and the Michigan State football coaching staff have been hitting the recruiting trail hard since the season ended and have made another student-athlete interested in the Spartans.
James Monds III, a 2022 three-star cornerback out of Fort Pierce Westwood High School, announced his top-13 schools, and MSU made it.
The other 12 universities include Kansas State, Clemson, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Penn State, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan, Miami, Indiana, Cincinnati, and Howard.
The 5-foot-10, 177-pound defensive back is a top-75 recruit in Florida and the No. 58 prospect at his position for '22.
In 2019, Monds finished the year with 10 pass break-ups, three forced fumbles, and five interceptions.
Spartan Nation spoke with Monds in October, where he raved about Tucker and his staff.
"Coach Tucker and Coach Barnett and Coach Tressel are doing a great job recruiting me, and showing me what they have to offer, and I feel like it has a big impact."
2021 Michigan State Commits
- East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
- St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
- Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
- Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
- Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson
- Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
- Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
- All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
- Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo
- Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
- Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
- DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
- Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III
- Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst
- Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
- North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
- Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
- Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
- Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper
Tell us what you think in the comment section below.
Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1