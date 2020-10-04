2022 Target James Monds III Seeks Interest in Michigan State

Receiving his first Big Ten offer from Michigan State University on April 24, 3-star cornerback James Monds III said, “I was super happy. It was my first Big Ten [offer]; Big Ten is a really great conference to play football in. It’s a great program, they have great coaches, and a great family atmosphere.”

While Monds is a target for the class of 2022, he lives in Florida, which is one of the top five schools Michigan State has been recruiting from for the class of 2021.