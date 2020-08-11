Michigan State Players on the Possibility of No Football

Over the weekend, rumors of the Big Ten canceling their college football season gained traction and exploded Monday morning/afternoon.

Dan Patrick reported the Big Ten and Pac-12 planned to announce a decision to cancel football on Tuesday, per a source.

But his findings would later be conflicted by the Big Ten who claims the vote hadn’t taken place at that point.

Michigan State football players spoke up about the possibility of no football and the #WeWantToPlay movement, which is being led by some of the sports' premier players as they attempted to save college football.

Redshirt freshman, Marcel Lewis, a player who recently opted out, said, "At the end of the day, it's not up to us players to decide if we will have a season. If the season is cancelled how could you possibly be mad at the fact they are concerned about our health and well-being?"

Spartan running back, Connor Heyward took a slightly different approach saying he would play if there is football, but he expects people to know the risks involved.

"All these players tweeting #WeWantToPlay gonna be the same ones complaining if they get COVID and something happen to them. Just being real."

DeAri Todd, a defensive end for MSU, talked about his family saying, "It's bigger than football at this point."

"I aspire to possibly be a professional NFL player, but I also aspire to be a great father, husband, and brother."

