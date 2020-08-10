Spartan Nation
Report: Big Ten Voted to Cancel Season, Will Announce Tuesday

McLain Moberg

It looks like college football is officially over, although it felt inevitable, fans will understandably be disappointed. 

Monday morning, Dan Patrick said a source told him the Big Ten and Pac-12 plan to announce the cancelation of their season tomorrow, while the ACC and Big 12 are still considering their options.

He added (from the source) the SEC is "trying to get a delay to have teams join them."

According to his source, the Big Ten presidents voted not to play football this fall. It was a 12-2 vote, with Iowa and Nebraska voting to play.

From there, it's easy to figure out that Michigan State's president, Samuel Stanley, voted to cancel the season. 

Michigan State football's off day was moved from Tuesday to Monday following these reports; however, nothing is official yet. The movement of practice could be a coincidence (unlikely, but still).

Sports Illustrated confirmed the Big Ten presidents discussed the current situation Sunday night.

Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger reported sources told SI the Big Ten was moving towards a decision to cancel the season. They are looking for support from the other Power 5 conferences.

